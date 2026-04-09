The Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged members to disregard a meeting between the Taminu Turaki-led faction and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said in a statement on Wednesday that the PDP did not authorise the meeting.

He stressed that the party has not held any formal or informal engagements with the ADC or its representatives.

Mr Mohammed added that those who participated in the meeting acted in their personal capacities and cannot be considered representing the PDP.

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He urged members and the public to ignore the claims, calling them baseless and not reflective of the party’s position.

He also said preparations for the PDP’s primaries were progressing well, noting that timelines and guidelines would be communicated in due course.

“The party remains focused on its internal processes and its commitment to credible leadership for Nigerians”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turaki-led faction visited the David Mark-led ADC, saying the visit was a show of solidarity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting lasted about 2 hours, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and focused on national developments and inter-party cooperation.

Prominent figures at the meeting included former Minister of Information Jerry Gana, former Niger Governor Babangida Aliyu, members of the PDP National Working Committee, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Also present were former governors Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, and Rotimi Amaechi.

ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, and other senior political figures also participated in the deliberations.

The meeting was held a few hours after the David Mark-led ADC protested at INEC headquarters in Abuja over the commission’s decision to withdraw its recognition of the faction.

(NAN)