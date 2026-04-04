The senator representing Sokoto East District, Ibrahim Lamido, has said worsening insecurity and persistent bandit attacks on his constituents have compelled him to consider leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lamido disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Friday.

He said several communities in his district have been overrun by bandits, leading to widespread displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

The lawmaker blamed what he described as the federal government’s inadequate response to the crisis, noting that repeated efforts to draw attention to the situation and secure intervention had produced little outcome.

Mr Lamido added that his decision was not driven by personal or political ambition but by the need to reflect the concerns of his constituents.

He said consultations with supporters, political associates and community leaders informed the move, with a consensus reached to seek an alternative political platform that prioritises security and grassroots development.

Although the senator did not name his next political destination, some of his allies who recently left the APC are reportedly aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Growing insecurity

Sokoto East Senatorial District, which comprises local government areas such as Sabon Birni, Isa and Rabah, is one of the epicentres of banditry in Nigeria’s North-west.

Armed groups have carried out repeated attacks on rural communities, resulting in killings, kidnappings and mass displacement of residents.

Despite ongoing military operations, sporadic attacks continue, forcing many residents to flee to neighbouring towns in search of safety.

READ ALSO: Why I returned to PDP weeks after defecting to APC Ombugadu

Mr Lamido stressed that protecting lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government and urged authorities to intensify efforts to address the crisis.

He warned that continued inaction could deepen the humanitarian situation in Sokoto State and other affected parts of northern Nigeria.