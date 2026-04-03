Former senator for Jigawa South-west and governorship aspirant, Sabo Nakudu, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

​Mr Nakudu contested the 2023 APC governorship primary but lost to the incumbent, Governor Umar Namadi.

Mr Nakudu is among several APC chieftains, including allies of the former Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, who recently resigned from the APC.

In a letter dated 3 April, and addressed to the APC chairman in his Sundimina Ward, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, Mr Nakudu said his decision to leave the APC was “taken after careful consideration”.

Mr Nakudu thanked the APC for allowing him to serve two terms as senator.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me by the party to serve and contribute to its growth and development over the years”, he stated in the resignation letter.

Resignation of ex-defence minister’s allies

Several other APC members, allies and political loyalists of Mr Badaru have also announced their resignations from the APC.

The loyalists include Zakari Hausa, former governor’s aide on Health, Jamilu Zaki, former Kazaure Local Government Chairman and governor’s aide on agricultural monitoring.

Others who resigned include Auwalu Sansani, a former governor’s aide on STOWA, and Shehu Sule, a former Ringim Local Government Chairman.

While the politicians have not yet disclosed their next moves following their resignation from the APC, they are widely expected to join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

​Mati Ali, the spokesperson for Mr Badaru, affirmed that his principal remains a bona fide member of the APC.

He stated that any associates resigning from the party are doing so independently and without Mr Badaru’s consent or influence.