Political tension is building up in the Gombe Central Senatorial District as supporters of former Governor Danjuma Goje, drawn largely from Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, have rejected moves by some politicians to replace him in the 2027 general elections.

Political actors from Yamaltu/Deba LGA recently approached Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, urging him to support the emergence of another candidate from the area to succeed Mr Goje in the senatorial seat.

However, in what appears to be a counterposition within the same local government area, a coalition of residents, APC loyalists and stakeholders has declared strong support for the senator, insisting that competence, experience and the will of the people should prevail.

The position of the group was made public on Friday when Newton Moses read the memorandum to journalists, declaring that the people of Yamaltu/Deba support Mr Goje’s return in 2027.

According to the memorandum, the senator is a seasoned lawmaker whose continued presence in the Senate would benefit Gombe Central and strengthen its voice in national affairs.

Mr Moses said narrow political interests should not drive an assessment of the senator, but by a fair assessment of performance, leadership capacity and democratic legitimacy.

He noted that continuity in the National Assembly offers significant advantages, especially in a system where legislative experience, seniority and strategic relationships often translate into stronger influence and increased access to developmental opportunities.

“Continuity in leadership, especially in a legislative environment, is not merely desirable — it is essential. Lawmaking is a complex and evolving process that benefits immensely from institutional memory, strategic relationships and procedural mastery,” the memorandum stated.

The supporters emphasised that the Nigerian Constitution does not impose any tenure limits on lawmakers, stressing that the decision on representation must ultimately reflect the wishes of the electorate rather than informal political arrangements.

They further stated that Mr Goje’s long-standing experience in governance and lawmaking places him in a unique position to continue advancing the interests of Gombe Central at the national level.

“Distinguished Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje stands as a towering figure whose years of legislative experience have translated into tangible dividends of democracy for Gombe Central and beyond,” the group added.

ALSO READ: Rep dumps PDP for APC in Gombe

The emerging division within Yamaltu/Deba highlights early political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with competing interests beginning to shape the future of representation in the senatorial district.

While Governor Yahaya has yet to respond to the reported request by some politicians publicly, the development is already generating conversations within the APC and among political observers in the state.

Supporters of Mr Goje, however, maintain that his track record, accessibility and established influence in national politics make a strong case for continuity.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and their support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, while calling on party leaders and stakeholders to respect the will of the people and support Senator Goje’s return in 2027.

As political activities gradually intensify, the unfolding debate in Yamaltu/Deba may shape one of the most significant contests ahead of the next general election in Gombe State.