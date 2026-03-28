The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says Nigerians are yet to see the best of President Bola Tinubu, in spite of the significant milestones achieved by the current administration in the face of economic challenges.

Mr Akpabio, in his remarks at the 8th All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention on Friday in Abuja, said that the president’s sight and vision were steering the country toward a new era of dignity and global respect.

He said that while many individuals have sight, very few possess the vision required to transform a nation.

He praised the president’s resilience, tracing his political journey from the 1980s through the formation of the APC.

“In President Tinubu, you have both sight and vision, and you are translating it into Nigeria.

“Nigerians are yet to see the best of you. Despite the difficult economy, you are turning things around and bringing dignity back to Nigeria on the world stage,” Mr Akpabio said.

The senate president listed several bold reforms as evidence of good governance, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the harmonisation of multiple exchange rates.

He also noted the president’s revolutionary changes in the education sector and student loan opportunities, major infrastructure completions, including the Lagos-Ibadan and Ajaokuta rail lines, as well as the commencement of the Niger Delta coastal road project.

He assured Mr Tinubu of the unalloyed support of the 10th National Assembly, emphasising that legislative alignment was crucial for the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“When the House is in order and the National Assembly is aligned, Nigeria will see progress. We are sure of our control because everyone is committed to your vision,” Mr Akpabio said.

He added that Mr Tinubu had also showcased the party’s growing dominance, evidenced by the increase in the number of APC governors to 32.

On the issue of national security, Mr Akpabio assured Nigerians that the government was on course and remained committed to restoring peace across the country.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, described the Tinubu-led administration’s reforms as a choice of necessity over convenience.

Mr Tajudeen said that the inherited economy was weighed down by unsustainable commitments that required the difficult road of reform to fix.

“The choice before us was clear: continue with what was convenient or confront what was necessary. We chose what was necessary.

“We chose reform over comfort. We chose responsibility over short-term gains. We chose the future over the present moment.

“Yes, the realities are evident. They point to rising costs and economic adjustments. They reflect the path we are on.

“But I ask, what was the alternative? To continue on a path that drains our resources and passes the burden to the next generation?

“No nation moves forward by avoiding its challenges. No economy grows without reform. No leadership succeeds by choosing what is easy over what is right,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen called for the continuity of the Tinubu administration beyond the present term to ensure the foundations being laid are fully built upon.

“Reform is not a threat; it is a journey. This is why I urge that President Tinubu must continue—not for convenience, but because the work has begun and must be completed,” he said.

The speaker also called for continuity in the legislative arm of government, noting that the high turnover rate of lawmakers in Nigeria weakens institutional memory.

“As we commit to continuity at the executive level, we must also ensure stability within the legislature.

“Frequent turnover of lawmakers comes at a cost. We must support a stable and effective legislature so that together, we can sustain this path,” he said.

APC remains best equipped party to lead Nigeria

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the APC remains the party to beat in future elections.

Mr AbdulRazaq said this at the 8th APC National Convention on Friday in Abuja, adding that it is the platform best equipped to lead Nigeria through reforms and national renewal.

He said the APC’s strength was in its ability to manage diversity, build trust, and maintain a culture of dialogue and inclusion.

He said that political parties endured not because they won elections, but because they built trust, managed differences, and continued to offer direction in times of change.

“The APC has come this far because it has never been just an election platform; it is a party that has brought people together, managed diversity, and progressed steadily.

“The ability to listen, accommodate, and remain united has been central to our strength.

“As party members, we must continue to protect that culture of dialogue, inclusion, discipline, and collective responsibility,” he said.

The governor commended President Tinubu for his courage in implementing tough but necessary decisions under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

This, he noted, reflected a clear commitment to long-term progress, even when the path was not easy.

He further noted that those reforms had significantly increased resources for the federation, allowing states to fund critical priorities.

“At the sub-national level, we understand this responsibility. Our task is to ensure that reforms translate into real improvements in the lives of our people.

“On fiscal matters, states have actively shaped reforms to ensure they are practical and balanced,” he said.

Mr AbdulRazaq commended Mr Tinubu for reforms that had increased resources for the federation and positively impacted sub-national policies.

“The tax reform bill has also been passed in our state assemblies and adopted.

“Through initiatives such as the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), states are strengthening revenue systems, improving land administration, and enhancing public financial management to fund priorities more sustainably,” he said.

Mr AbdulRazaq, however, said that revenue only mattered when it delivered results, adding that states were actively investing in improving living standards.

He also commended Mr Tinubu’s initiative in the agriculture and livestock sectors, including the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock to support that industry.

He said that programmes such as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRESS) and agro-climatic resilience initiatives had provided support for farmers while addressing climate challenges.

“In human capital development, initiatives such as Primary Health Care Under One Roof, the Health Compact, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the $5.1 billion MOU recently signed with the United States under America’s Global Health Strategy are improving health outcomes across states.

“We also appreciate the president’s commitment of three billion dollars toward this effort,” he said.

Noting that development can only succeed when lives and livelihoods are protected, Mr Abdulrazaq said the governors were working closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies to strengthen security coordination in the country.

He commended Mr Tinubu’s efforts and investment in security, and expressed confidence in his ability to address the country’s challenges.

He noted that the convention was a moment for the party to reflect on its responsibility to the country, adding that political parties endured only when they offered clear direction in times of change.

He expressed the need for the APC to move forward, stay focused, strengthen fiscal discipline, expand opportunities, invest in people, and ensure inclusion.

The governor said that human capital must remain at the centre of the party’s efforts, saying the strength of the nation depended on the strength of its people.

On his part, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said the 31 APC governors were fully aligned with the President’s reform logic.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the direction is clearer, the reform logic is stronger, and the prospects for long-term growth and development are brighter.

“What leadership requires is not merely the ability to manage the present, but the wisdom to prepare the future and in this regard, President Tinubu has shown statesmanship.

“We also acknowledge that the reforms are meaningful only when they touch lives. That is why the PGF remains fully aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda and deeply committed to its social progress,” he said.

Mr Uzodimma pledged the governor’s commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government to advance policies and programmes that promote economic opportunity and strengthen social protection.

He said the governors were also committed to expanding infrastructure, improving security, supporting enterprise, empowering young people and women, and restoring confidence in public leadership.

The PGF Chairman stressed that the APC must remain broad enough to accommodate diversity and disciplined enough to protect its progressive values of justice and accountability.

“This is a moment for unity, not division; for discipline, not distraction; for service, not self-interest.

“Our party must remain faithful to the principles that define us: enterprise, inclusion, and national renewal,” Mr Uzodimma said.

(NAN)