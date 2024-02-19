Amidst the growing concerns about government policies that have led to sky-high living costs, comedian Lawrence Aletile, known as Seyi Law, has reaffirmed his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Unlike his colleagues, Kwam 1 and Olaiya Igwe, who have lamented the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing, Seyi Law, an avid APC supporter, has reposed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership.

In a statement on his X page on 17 February, Seyi Law pledged to vote for Mr Tinubu again, emphasising his commitment to constructive criticism and condemning harmful actions directed towards the President.

The comedian and actor stated his preference to remain loyal to Mr Tinubu through both challenging and favourable times rather than seeking temporary comfort under other leaders that could come at the expense of his children’s future.

“I would rather stay with Moses through the wilderness to Canaan than eat meat and drink wine in slavery in Egypt at the expense of my children’s future.

“It is easy for any government at the centre to please the multitude by reverting to full subsidy on fuel and exchange rates, but I would rather we reset, rebuild, and sustain our future than live on a better now by borrowing our future. I want to see specific people-driven and engaging policies in the agriculture, power, and health sectors. I am hopeful.

“I know everything doesn’t rest at the centre, and I should be able to make demands from the state government. Your allocations have increased, and to take steps towards a better transportation system, not to talk of subsidising it for your citizens, is a mountain you’re finding hard to climb. The state governors are shameless.

The 40-year-old comedian said many Nigerians make other people lose hope in the government by being mean and wanting things immediately.

The comedian further lamented the ineffective communication of government agendas, efforts, and actions by government agencies.

Seyi Law, who stated that he refrains from judging anyone for their grievances toward the government, also pointed out that while the government was elected to serve the people, he might be more informed than other Nigerians for refraining from criticism.

Where’s Nigerian manna?

Furthermore, in another post on his X on Monday, Seyi Law, titled “An Open Letter to Mr President,” echoed the growing chorus of voices lamenting the prevailing hardships in the country.

Furthermore, in another post on his X on Monday, Seyi Law, titled "An Open Letter to Mr President," echoed the growing chorus of voices lamenting the prevailing hardships in the country.

He noted that Nigerians are tired and clamouring for relief during this challenging period under the leadership of Mr Tinubu.

The Ondo-born comedian directly addressed the President, saying that with each passing moment, time slips away from his administration’s grasp.

He revealed that he refrained from participating in protests against former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for nearly two years, believing that every new administration requires a minimum of one and a half years to stabilise.

He said Tinubu is no stranger to the intricacies of governance in Nigeria. Still, he hopes he is experiencing firsthand the hardships, insecurity, and hunger plaguing the nation.

He reiterated his readiness to criticise the former Lagos State Governor if necessary, should he fail to address pressing issues.

“Sir, may I cast your mind back to 2012 when your party was able to convince Nigerians who had just had a beautiful Yuletide celebration to take over the street in protest of the removal of subsidies on fuel. It was a turning point for Jonathan’s administration and ushered in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It might interest you to know that I wasn’t one of the Nigerians convinced then to vote for Buhari. Can you now imagine what a great protest it would be for Nigerians to troop into the streets because of hunger, insecurity, and inability to afford basic amenities? I don’t want to imagine it and talk more about joining them.

“Your Excellency, good intentions are mere intentions without proper implementations. I expected certain things to be quickly fixed to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal. I am yet to see a fully implemented plan in the short term. I used Moses and the Israelites’ journey from Egypt as an analogy in one of my write-ups, and it wasn’t a mistake. It was deliberate, as you probably know that the Israelites got to a point and began to complain, preferring to go back to slavery in Egypt rather than moving forward.

“They got tired of Manna, and now Nigerians ask, “Where is our manna for this time?” I waited for almost two years to join a protest against former President Buhari’s administration because I believe that at least every new administration needs a minimum of one and a half years to stabilise. For every tick and tick on the clock, time is running on your administration.”

Incompetence

Seyi Law criticised the incompetence of some Ministers, Special Advisers, and others in Mr Tinubu’s cabinet.

He added that Nigerians are compelled to question the roles of other members of his cabinet, noting that citizens want to avoid a situation where individuals who previously failed in their duties are given the freedom to offer solutions in the media.

“We need members of your cabinet to communicate more effectively with visible action plans. Nigerians followed the continuous updates from the minister of interior, the actions of Governor Wike, and the progress of minister Bosun Tijani,” he added.

He stated that while he supports Mr Tinubu, he will continue to pose challenging questions until he succeeds for the nation’s greater good.

“This nation must and should be better for all. Mr President, it will be sad to lose the goodwill of over 8.9 million people who voted for you because of the incompetence of the people in your cabinet. I believe at the mark of one year, there should be an appraisal of everyone, and those found wanting must go. Sir, we await the PCNG buses initiative, soft food availability, and affordability measures. The issue of electricity is deeply concerning.”

