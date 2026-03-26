The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday staged a show of unity in Gombe as party leaders from across the North-east elected zonal officers through a consensus arrangement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The congress brought together governors, federal lawmakers, former officeholders and senior party members, who used the occasion to project cohesion and reaffirm the zone’s central place in the ruling party’s political calculations.

At the end of the exercise, delegates endorsed a consensus list of officials to pilot the affairs of the party in the North-east for the next four years, in a move widely seen as a demonstration of internal stability in one of the APC’s strongest political bases.

In his address, Yobe State Governor and APC North-east Zonal Coordinator, Mai Mala Buni, said the region remains a critical pillar of the party.

He noted that the North-east has continued to prove its electoral value, given the number of governors and influential political figures it has produced over the years.

“The North-east zone is by every standard a major stakeholder in the life of the All Progressives Congress,” Mr Buni said, adding that the region would continue to protect the party’s interests at all times.

He also pointed to recent defections into the APC as evidence of growing confidence in the ruling party, urging members to translate that momentum into electoral victory for President Bola Tinubu and other candidates in 2027.

According to him, the adoption of consensus candidates reflects political maturity among stakeholders, as he called on members to close ranks and mobilise support across the zone.

The chairman of the congress committee, Simon Ngwan, said the zone had agreed to adopt consensus as the mode of selecting its officers, a position that was ratified through motions moved and seconded by senior party leaders.

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, were among those who supported the arrangement, while a senator, Ali Ndume, also backed the adoption of the final consensus list.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who delivered the vote of thanks, commended party leaders and delegates for the peaceful conduct of the congress.

He urged members to remain committed to the party’s vision and to sustain collaboration in order to consolidate its gains at both state and national levels.

The outgoing National Vice Chairman of the APC for the North-east, Mustapha Salihu, expressed appreciation to governors and party stakeholders for the support received during his tenure, assuring that he and his team would continue to work for the party’s success.

In a statement issued after the congress, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya congratulated the newly elected zonal officers and urged them to prioritise unity, inclusiveness and strategic coordination.

He said the APC in the North-east must remain cohesive to sustain its dominance and deliver on the Renewed Hope agenda.

Mr Yahaya gave special commendation to the new Zonal Publicity Secretary, Nitte Amangal, and the Zonal Women Leader, Lumbi Abubakar, describing them as experienced party loyalists capable of delivering in their new roles.

The newly elected officials include Idris Shuaibu as National Vice Chairman, Baba Ali as Secretary, Tatfron Dauda as Legal Adviser, Nitte Amangal as Publicity Secretary, Joseph Mondale as Youth Leader, Haruna Tata representing persons with disabilities, Lumbi Abubakar as Women Leader, and Abubakar as Organising Secretary.