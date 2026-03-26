The war in the Middle East continues to claim more casualties. President Donald Trump’s claim of an ongoing negotiation for a ceasefire agreement has been repeatedly dismissed by Iran, which has promised to continue fighting.

Thousands of people have been killed in the region, and an even higher number have been injured or displaced across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and other parts of the region.

Attacks on major gas facilities in four Middle Eastern countries worsened the war’s economic impact.

The war entered its 27th day on Thursday (today).

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the key events around the war on the 26th day.

US threatens to hit Iran hard

The White House has threatened to “hit harder” if Iran fails to accept defeat militarily.

The White House Press Secretary, Caroline Leavitt, said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would increase attacks if Iran does not declare itself defeated.

“President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily, and will continue to be, President Trump will ⁠ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she told reporters in a press briefing.

Iran rejects US conditions

Iran has rejected the US 15-point plan to end the war, labelling the demands “unreasonable”

It also declared the demands excessive and promised to continue, because, for it, no negotiations can occur under these set of conditions.

In place of the US demands, which required the country to stop financing or supporting proxies in the region, Tehran issued its own five-point agenda.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran will continue to fight to prevent the US and Israel from launching another surprise attack. He also denied that both sides have held any form of negotiations, saying Tehran only received a list of US demands from “friendly countries.”

“At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance,” Mr Araghchi said.

“We do not intend to negotiate. So far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled.”

UN chief says war has gone too far

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the war by the United States and Israel against Iran is “out of control.”

Mr Guterres also urged all sides to step back from the brink and allow diplomacy to prevail.

He announced the appointment of a senior envoy to spearhead peace efforts.

The UN chief said the conflict had spiralled far beyond what leaders had anticipated.

“The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock,” he said.

He added bluntly: “This has gone too far.”

US builds up forces in the Middle East despite negotiations

Despite claims that it is negotiating with Iran, the US is continuing to send troops to the Middle East.

About 2,500 Marines from California, along with three warships, have been deployed, according to Al Jazeera. These are special operations forces.

The US is also considering deploying the 82nd Airborne Division, a rapid-response unit capable of mobilising within 24 hours, sparking speculation about its mission.

Iraqi faction claims 23 attacks on US bases

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it carried out 23 attacks on US bases in Iraq and across the region within the past day.

It said it deployed dozens of drones in the attacks, according to Al Jazeera.

The “Axis of Resistance” is a network of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups, and it includes the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah.

North Korea accuses Trump of terrorism

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has accused Mr Trump of resorting to state-sponsored acts of terrorism and aggression.

He said this in reference to the US and Israel’s war against Iran, which has led to the deaths of more than 1500 Iranians and over 200 students.

He told the country’s parliament that he was right not to give up the country’s weapons.

“The hostile forces want us to make a different choice, preaching a payment for our giving up of nuclear weapons.

“But the present situation clearly proves our nuclear possession is irreversible,” he said.