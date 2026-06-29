The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has listed some of the proposed changes to the law and operations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the proposed changes were approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

While some of these changes require amendment to the NYSC Act, others are simply administrative changes.

In a post on his X handle, the minister explained that the reform began last year through “a broad-based, multi-stakeholder review involving the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination.”

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“Today, that hard work has received the endorsement of the Federal Executive Council,” he wrote.

He said FEC has also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to commence the amendment of the NYSC Act and its regulations to give legal effect to the reforms and enable their implementation.

“This is more than a reform of an institution,” he said. “It is an investment in Nigeria’s greatest asset, our young people. The future of the NYSC begins now, and it is brighter, more relevant and more impactful than ever.”

Proposed changes

Some of the changes, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, include the appointment of a Civilian Director General and the Executive Directors and one Directorate.

Since the scheme was established in 1973, it has been headed by military officers, mostly of the brigadier general rank.

The minister also listed some of the proposed changes to include risk-sensitive deployments, skills-based primary assignments that aligned with academic background and career pathways, and a redesigned six-week orientation programme with a stronger focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, digital skills and specialised career streams.

He said the call-up process will also be technology-driven, and the government will introduce modern governance with civilian operational leadership while the military continues to provide security support.

He added that there would be improved camp standards through a national grading and certification system and a new graduation ceremony to replace the Passing Out Parade, as well as a redesigned NYSC uniform that reflects professionalism and national pride.

Existing arrangements

The NYSC scheme has in recent years faced several criticisms, with many Nigerians calling for its abolishment, noting it has outlived its usefulness.

Parts of the criticisms addressed in these new changes include the deployment of graduates to states experiencing security challenges. There have been cases where prospective corps members travelling from their home base to the NYSC camp were abducted by kidnappers.

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Another major criticism that has trailed the scheme is its mandatory status. Under the existing law, it is mandatory for all Nigerian graduates under the age of 30 to take part in the scheme. There is no indication the government plans to change that part of the law.