A viral video capturing a vigilante assaulting a civilian in Nguroje in the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State has sparked widespread condemnation.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the footage of the vigilante threatening to shoot the civilian, while being restrained by colleagues.

​The vigilante group was reportedly enforcing a ban on “Sallah Gala” celebrations, an event community leaders prohibited for allegedly containing “immoral activities.”

However, residents claimed that the enforcement of the ban had devolved into targeted brutality.

Residents identified the victim in the video as Abdul Adamu. According to witnesses, Mr Adamu was one of several residents physically assaulted by the group.

Another resident, Buba Haruna, told our reporter that four other civilians sustained bone fractures while fleeing from the violent crackdown.

The officer caught on film beating Mr Adamu has been identified as Nuruddeen Ahmadu.

Mr Haruna alleged that Mr Ahmadu and others were using their “symbols of authority” to settle personal scores rather than maintaining public order.

The viral video of the assault elicited widespread condemnation, prompting the Nguroje Traditional Council to establish a committee to investigate the incident.

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​Community members demanded a transparent probe and the sanctioning of the officers involved to check further abuses.

The police spokesperson in Taraba State, Victor Mshelizah, said he was yet to be briefed over the incident when contacted on Wednesday.