The Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Israel Inwang, says Team Nigeria is in high spirits ahead of Saturday’s crucial races in Lefka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the team departed on Wednesday for the Lefka International Relays in Gaborone, intensifying efforts to qualify for the World Relay Championships.

Mr Inwang, in a statement by AFN Media Committee Chairperson, Maxwell Kumoye, said the team would be ready, with key sprinter Enoch Adegoke set to join.

He said: “Adegoke will fly directly to Gaborone from Germany.

“Nigeria will compete in four events: men’s 4x100m, men’s and women’s 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m, targeting qualification for May’s World Relays.

“The 15 athletes and three officials will travel via Ethiopian Airlines, stopping in Addis Ababa before arriving in Gaborone on 26 March.”

AFN Technical Director, Gabriel Okon, expressed confidence, stressing synergy between home-based and overseas athletes as vital for success.

“We must build a strong blend of athletes at home and abroad to strengthen the team and deliver better results.

“The team is well-prepared and capable of competing at the highest level.

“With all things equal, we expect qualification slots. The athletes have trained well and are ready,” he stated.

Mr Okon noted the women’s 4x100m and mixed 4x100m teams have already qualified, leaving other squads to battle for remaining slots.

He said the squad blended youth and experience, naming Enaruna Anita Itohan, Badmus Gafari Atanda, and Ezeakor Chidera among key athletes.

Others included Emmanuel James Taiwo, Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel, George Patience Okon, Nathaniel Samson, and Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale.

Also listed were Sampson Victor Ime, Godwin Tejiri, Jecinter Lawrence, Chukwuka Obi Jennifer, and Omokwe Maria Thompson.

Mr Okon thanked the National Sports Commission and AFN leadership for their support and funding.

“I appreciate NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, Director-General, Bukola Olopade, and AFN President Tonobok Okowa for their backing.

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“We are grateful for the support and hope it continues as the team builds towards the World Relays,” he said.

Team veteran, Patience Okon, expressed optimism about their chances in Gaborone.

“This race means a lot. We will give our best and believe we can qualify for the World Championships,” she said.

Victor Ime described the meet as a crucial opportunity after a previous attempt in Calabar.

“We ran 3:04 in Calabar, but this is another big chance. With this team, I believe we can qualify,” he said.

Youngster, Jecinter Lawrence, expressed excitement at representing Nigeria on such a stage.

(NAN)