The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says zoning arrangement shall serve as the guiding framework for its forthcoming national convention, scheduled for 29 and 30 March in Abuja.

The party stated this in a communique issued at the end of its 107th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The communique was jointly signed by Abdulrahman Mohammed, chairman, of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), and Samuel Anyanwu, the secretary.

The NEC reaffirmed the party’s readiness for the forthcoming national convention with the theme, “A Convention of Inclusiveness, Unity and Renewal”.

It directed all relevant organs and committees to ensure seamless coordination for a successful, credible, and transparent exercise.

The NEC further affirmed the zoning formula for national elective positions as adopted, in line with the party’s long-standing principles of equity, fairness, inclusiveness, and national balance.

It noted that the sale of nomination forms for the forthcoming National Convention had commenced and advised interested aspirants to comply with the approved guidelines and timelines as issued by the party.

It reiterated the supremacy of the party and called on all members to remain united, disciplined, and committed to the collective interest of the party.

The NEC expressed profound satisfaction with the successful conduct of the Ward, Local Government Area, State, and Zonal Congresses across the country and ratified the reports of the congresses.

It commended the party leaders, electoral committees, stakeholders, and members for their commitment, discipline, and adherence to due process, which ensured peaceful, transparent, and credible exercises nationwide.

The party also reviewed the ongoing electronic registration of members and commended the progress made so far.

The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive, credible, and technology-driven membership database and urged all members across the federation to actively participate in the exercise.

It expressed confidence in the renewed strength, unity, and organisational capacity of the party and assured members and Nigerians of PDP’s readiness to provide purposeful leadership and national direction.

(NAN)