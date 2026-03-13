The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended the indefinite strike it declared on Tuesday.

The decision to suspend the strike followed the intervention of the union’s national leadership, according to a notice issued by the chapter chairperson, Idou Keinde, a professor.

The university management had also said it is opening a dialogue with the union to address the concerns raised.

The union confirmed that it is in dialogue with the university.

“Members are enjoined to respectfully defer to our union’s national leadership and continue with their normal activities while this matter is being resolved,” the statement said.

The strike

ASUU-UNILAG had declared an indefinite strike over alleged cuts in members’ January and February salaries, as well as the nonpayment of earned academic allowances and Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

Both allowances were recently increased by the federal government through an agreement signed with the union in December, which took effect from January.