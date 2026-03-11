The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said students’ examinations are to continue uninterrupted despite the strike declared by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU).

Earlier on Tuesday, ASUU-UNILAG declared an indefinite strike after accusing the university of unexplained cuts in January and February salaries.

The union also accused the university of withholding the academics’ Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA).

But the university said due process was not followed in the declaration of the strike.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the university said it is engaging with ASUU leadership to address the issues.

The university expressed concern that the strike was coming in the middle of examinations by the students.

“Any disruption at this time would adversely affect students, especially those scheduled to commence the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), internships, and those preparing to proceed to the Law School,” the statement reads in part.

Examination continues

The university, however, noted that examinations scheduled for Wednesday will continue as planned, except in cases where departments already announced a postponement.

“All examinations will continue as scheduled from Thursday, 12 March, 2026, and deans are to ensure that necessary arrangements are put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the examinations,” the statement added.