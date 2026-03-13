A chief magistrate’s court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, ordered the remand of a 19-year-old gateman, Isreal Mendi, 19, facing a charge of defilement of his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter.

The chief magistrate, M. F. Onamusi, ordered the suspect’s remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

She declined to take the defendant’s plea and directed that he be kept in custody until 9 April pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Israel, who resides at No. 22, Folarin St., Badore, Ajah, Lagos, is facing trial for alleged defilement.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the offence was committed on 16 February at the defendant’s residence.

Mr Ademigbuji alleged that the defendant lured the child into his room under the pretext of sending her to her brother, but forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)