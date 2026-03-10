A three-storey building of Yemco Daycare Nursery, Primary, and Comprehensive College in Ogba, Lagos State, collapsed on Monday around midday, but no injuries were reported thanks to timely warnings from bricklayers carrying out renovation work.

The workers noticed unusual vibrations while repairing the building and immediately alerted school authorities, prompting the swift evacuation of students and staff.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that minutes later, the structure gave way, partially affecting a neighbouring building owned by the same proprietor.The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) has since sealed off the second building to prevent tenants from entering.

Residents described the collapse as sudden, given that the building had stood for over 20 years and appeared structurally sound from their observation.

“This is a very good school. My first daughter, who has completed her Master’s degree, started and finished her education here. From the outside, the building looked solid. I was shocked when it collapsed. The children were evacuated helter-skelter, but thankfully, no one was hurt,” said Iya Aminat, a long-time resident.

Another resident, Tunji Suleiman, explained that the school had engaged bricklayers about two weeks ago to repair parts of the building in preparation for an integrity test.

“The workers noticed vibrations while repairing the building while students were in class. They immediately alerted the school, and all teachers and students were asked to leave. Thirty minutes later, the building collapsed,” Mr Suleiman said.

Government agencies’ prior advice

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it had previously advised the school against using the building due to safety concerns, prompting inspections by LABSCA and the Materials Testing Agency.

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary of lASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said social media reports had exaggerated the incident, which he termed ‘’fake news.’’

“This government is sensitive to the safety of Lagosians. Panic is counterproductive during emergencies. Early warnings were issued, and the school complied, which prevented what could have been a major tragedy,” he said.

He urged residents to rely on official channels for updates. “Our emergency numbers are 112 and 767. Contact the Commissioner of Information or these numbers for verified information. Stop listening to unprofessional sources that aim to create chaos,” he added.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu further explained that the coordinated response of government agencies ensured the safe evacuation of children and staff.

“Early warning mechanisms and compliance with safety advisories allowed us to avert a potential disaster. Emergency responders acted swiftly under the watch of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, guaranteeing the safety of life and property in Lagos State,” he said.

Recurring school building collapses in Lagos

Lagos has witnessed similar incidents in the past, spotlighting ongoing structural safety challenges in the state.

In September 2020, a three-storey building housing Excel College in Iyana Ejigbo collapsed two days before schools resumed. Early evacuation measures ensured no fatalities or injuries.

According to LASEMA, the building which collapsed at about 8:15 a.m. was part of a twin three-storey building housing the school.

“The collapsed portion which was attributed to “visible distress”, has seriously affected the second wing, with visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking of the second portion,” LASEMA said.

Nosa Okunbor, the then-spokesperson for the agency, said information gathered from school officials revealed that the collapsed building had previously shown signs of distress, saying that the school authority was planning to renovate and refortify the collapsed structure.

In March 2019, a three-storey building at 36 Massey Street, Lagos Island, housing Ohen Nursery and Primary School, collapsed around 10 a.m., trapping pupils on the upper floors.

More than 100 people, mostly pupils of Ohen Nursery and Primary School, were trapped in the rubble, witnesses said.

Ohen Nursery and Primary School occupied the first and second floors of the collapsed building while residents lived on the ground floor.

About 30 persons were pulled out alive, according to the LASEMA. Also, about 10 dead bodies were recovered. Between 2.15 p.m. and 6 p.m., a PREMIUM TIMES reporter counted six more bodies – three adults and three children (one of them dead) – removed from the rubble and taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital.

Heavy machines – including an excavator were reportedly engaged to work and to remove the debris while anxious parents and relatives waited. A woman in the crowd raised the alarm that she had just received a call from her relative trapped in the building, who said she’ still there with some pupils.