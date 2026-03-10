Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Monday toured some primary and secondary schools in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, in a move aimed at ending the disruption of school activities by the Monday sit-at-home.

Mr Soludo, who interacted with students and teachers during the visit, described the resumption of normal academic activities on Mondays as a significant step towards restoring productivity in the state after several years of illegal sit-at-home declared by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

The schools visited include Community School, Unique Nursery and Primary School, Unique Secondary School, and Central Primary School.

Others are Holy Child Secondary School, Community Secondary School, Amaorji Primary School, Ikemee Primary School and Model Primary School, all in Isuofia.

The governor said, “I am delighted to see students and teachers in classrooms on a Monday, a day that had been affected by forced closures for years.

“This development signifies that normalcy is gradually returning to all sectors of the state’s economy.

“Monday is a regular school day and one of the most important days of the week for setting the tone for productivity.

“I urge our students to embrace hard work and integrity. They must be properly developed in all aspects to compete globally.”

Mr Soludo highlighted the government’s partnership with mission authorities in the management of returned schools.

He explained that while the state subsidises the schools and supports the teachers, the missions provide infrastructure and maintain conducive learning environments.

The governor assured residents that adequate security measures had been put in place and directed school administrators to ensure proper student attendance records.

Mr Soludo commended teachers for their resilience and dedication, adding that the South-east should align with global standards that require people to work productively five days a week.

He said the development sends a strong signal to investors and residents that Anambra is reclaiming its economic and social life.

The governor reiterated that the state was open for business and progressing steadily.

