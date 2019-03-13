More bodies recovered from Lagos school building collapse

Related News

Six more people were recovered from the accident scene in Lagos where a three-storey building housing a children’s school collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Only one of the bodies was confirmed dead at the point of recovery with the fate of the five others uncertain.

More than 100 people, mostly pupils of Ohen Nursery and Primary School, were trapped in the rubble, witnesses said.

Ohen Nursery and Primary School occupied the first and second floors of the collapsed building while residents live on the ground floor.

At least 40 pupils, including 10 dead bodies, had been pulled out as at Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Between 2.15 p.m. and 6 p.m., a PREMIUM TIMES reporter counted six more bodies – three adults and three children (one of them dead) – removed from the rubble and taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital.

Heavy machines – including an excavator – work to remove the debris while anxious parents and relatives waited.

A woman in the crowd raised an alarm that she had just received a call from her relative trapped in the building who said she’s still there with some pupils.

But when a LASEMA official tried to call back the number, it was switched off.

Earlier, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visited the scene and blamed the owner of the building for the mishap.