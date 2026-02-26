Victor Osimhen struck a reflective but determined tone after helping Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in a dramatic UEFA Champions League playoff tie in Turin.

Despite a 3–2 defeat on the night at the Allianz Stadium, the Turkish champions progressed to the Round of 16 with a 7–5 aggregate victory, a result built on their dominant first-leg display in Istanbul. Osimhen played a decisive role, scoring in extra time to swing momentum back in Galatasaray’s favour and etch his name further into the club’s European history.

In his post-match reaction on The CBS Show, the Super Eagles striker acknowledged the achievement but admitted the performance left room for improvement.

“I mean, it gave some kind of sense of relief, but I have to be honest with you, I’m disappointed in the performance of the team. I mean, the whole team. And I have to give kudos to Juventus for the kind of display that they put on.

“Yeah, we qualified, but I think we have a lot to improve on if we are to go into the next round and play the big dogs.

“I think this performance today was not really good. I think Juventus deserved the win, but I’m happy for my team to qualify for the next round.”

Osimhen’s goal in the 106th minute proved historic. It took him to 13 European goals for Galatasaray, making him the club’s most prolific foreign scorer in continental competitions. He was later named Man of the Match for his influence across the two legs.

Reflecting on his mindset, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year said he tried to prepare his teammates for the intensity of playing in Turin.

“At first I was really psyched up. I prepared my teammates before we stepped on the pitch… I let them know how difficult it is to come to Turin and try to get a win because I’ve played here and I know how difficult it is.

Some of them were kind of timid. I tried to motivate them, but I cannot do it alone… For me, we have a lot to improve on.”

Looking ahead to a possible Round of 16 clash against Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur, Osimhen did not shy away from the challenge.

“To be honest, meeting Liverpool now would be some sort of revenge. But I would like to escape Liverpool.

If they come, of course we’re going to dig it out. It’s not going to be easy. This is the Champions League. No team is easy… We’re up to the task. It won’t be easy, but we have a fight in us.”

For Galatasaray, progression was the ultimate prize. For Osimhen, it was another statement night on Europe’s biggest stage — relief mixed with ambition, and history secured with qualification.