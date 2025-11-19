Galatasaray have confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has suffered a moderate muscle strain, offering new clarity on the injury that forced him off recently and sparked concern among club supporters and Nigerian fans.

In a statement released through their medical partners, Acıbadem Hospital on Wednesday, the Turkish champions said MRI tests revealed a strain with associated bleeding in the 26-year-old’s left posterior muscle.

The club’s statement read:

“In the MRI examination performed today at our sponsor hospital Acibadem, our football player Victor Osimhen, a moderate level of strain (strain and bleeding) was detected in his left posterior muscle and treatment has been started.”

Galatasaray added that the striker has already begun therapy, and his progress will determine when he can rejoin full training.

A fresh setback in a demanding season

Osimhen’s move to Turkey came with big expectations after his standout years in Italy, and he delivered, helping his team to a domestic double.

However, his latest injury comes at a time when Galatasaray are balancing league pressure and European commitments and were counting on the forward’s growing influence in attack.

The Nigerian striker had been in good form in the international window before this setback, contributing goals and improving his match rhythm.

The club is expected to be cautious in managing his return to avoid a longer-term absence.

Concerns from Nigeria’s end

The news will also worry many Nigerian supporters, especially with the national team entering a difficult period.

Nigeria recently failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are already dealing with a fragile squad structure as several key players inch closer to the latter stages of their careers.

Osimhen, who will be 31 by the next possible World Cup appearance in 2030, remains the face of the Super Eagles’ attack. Any injury to the striker naturally draws wider attention because Nigeria’s forward depth has become inconsistent, and the national team is trying to rebuild after a string of disappointments across multiple age-group competitions.

What happens next

Galatasaray have not given a specific timeline for Osimhen’s recovery, but moderate muscle strains typically require careful management.

The club’s medical team will monitor him over the coming days to determine whether he will miss the next round of league matches.

For now, the Turkish side will hope the injury heals quickly.

Nigerians will also keep a close eye on updates as one of the country’s most important players begins another rehabilitation cycle ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, billed to start next month in Morocco.