Nigeria’s hopes of winning a sprint medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games now rest on Kanyinsola Ajayi after he emerged as the country’s only finalist from a team of six athletes that competed in the men’s and women’s 100m semi-finals on Tuesday in Glasgow.

Ajayi produced a composed performance to win the second men’s semi-final in 9.94 seconds despite the rainy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, booking an automatic place in the final.

The Nigerian finished ahead of Wales’ Jeremiah Azu, who clocked 10.00 seconds, while Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu was third in 10.06 seconds.

His qualification keeps Nigeria’s hopes alive after a mixed evening that saw the country’s other five sprinters bow out of the competition.

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In the men’s event, Favour Ashe missed a place in the final after finishing fifth in the opening semi-final in 10.07 seconds. Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme won the race in a national record of 9.89 seconds, while Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy followed in 9.94 seconds.

There was more disappointment in the third semi-final as Nicholas Fakorede finished fourth in 10.06 seconds, missing qualification behind South Africa’s Gift Leotlela (10.02) and Australia’s Eddie Nketia (10.03).

Nigeria’s challenge also ended in the women’s event, with Rosemary Chukwuma, Blessing Ogundiran (Did Not Start) and Miracle Oluebube Ezechukwu all failing to secure places in the final despite reaching the semi-finals.

The outcome leaves Ajayi carrying the nation’s sprint hopes when the men’s 100m final takes place later on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding 2026 season, establishing himself as one of Africa’s fastest sprinters with a wind-assisted 9.84 seconds and several sub-10-second performances. His victory in the semi-final further strengthened his credentials as a genuine medal contender.

Ajayi will line up against a strong field that includes Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy, South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati, Wales’ Jeremiah Azu and Australia’s Eddie Nketia.

Nigeria’s athletics team arrived in Glasgow with high expectations after the country made a strong start to the Games.

Team Nigeria has already won 10 medals which includes six gold and four silver medals.

With five Nigerian athletes already through to the 400m semi-finals and Ajayi still in contention for sprint glory, Team Nigeria will be hoping to add athletics medals to its impressive haul before the Games conclude.