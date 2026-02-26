Supported by the MacArthur Foundation through ecosystem partnerships, Nigerian delegates participated in the summit from a range of institutions operating at the intersection of civic technology, digital rights, data journalism, media innovation, and public policy research… The composition of the delegation reflected an ecosystem approach rather than a narrow technical focus. Effective AI governance requires policy analysts, accountability advocates, journalists, and institutional researchers, in addition to engineers. The presence of these actors aligns with MacArthur’s emphasis on building capacity for oversight, regulation, and public-interest engagement.

The 2026 India AI Impact Summit in Delhi underscored a structural shift in the global artificial intelligence debate. AI is no longer treated primarily as a technological breakthrough or commercial opportunity; it is increasingly framed as a governance challenge tied to sovereignty, national security, regulatory competition, and economic power.

In that environment, the presence of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, along with its support for Nigerian participation, reflects deliberate institutional positioning and strategic engagement.

MacArthur’s global work on AI is anchored on a governance strategy that focuses on strengthening democratic oversight and accountability in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems. The Foundation has made it clear that the central issue is not simply innovation, but how AI systems are evaluated, audited, regulated, and aligned with public interest values. This approach prioritises the development of accountability mechanisms, the advancement of legal and regulatory frameworks, and the strengthening of networks capable of influencing responsible deployment in high-stakes sectors such as healthcare, education, and finance.

However, governance is not only about regulation after deployment. It is also about epistemic control — how AI systems are curated, trained, and shaped by underlying research, datasets, and value frameworks. The question of whose knowledge systems inform AI models, whose languages are represented in training data, and whose cultural assumptions are embedded in design choices, is increasingly central to global AI debates. For African countries, this extends beyond market access into the politics of knowledge production. If AI systems are overwhelmingly trained on non-African datasets and normative assumptions, regulatory oversight alone will not address structural imbalances.

The underlying premise is that without meaningful oversight and inclusive knowledge production, AI will concentrate power in the hands of a limited number of corporations and governments, with insufficient safeguards for communities and democratic institutions. Governance, therefore, must address both institutional accountability and the deeper issue of representation within AI’s research and development pipelines.

At the India AI Impact Summit, discussions centred on cross-border regulatory coordination, national AI strategies, compute infrastructure, workforce transitions, and South–South cooperation. For emerging economies, these conversations increasingly shape domestic policy trajectories. Standards discussed in such forums often become embedded in national legislation, procurement rules, and compliance regimes.

The President of the MacArthur Foundation, John Palfrey, attended the summit alongside Board Member, Alondra Nelson, and colleagues from the Foundation’s India, Nigeria, and US offices. The leadership of the Foundation spoke at a high level panel session, which signals that it views global AI governance as central to its institutional agenda.

Supported by the MacArthur Foundation through ecosystem partnerships, Nigerian delegates participated in the summit from a range of institutions operating at the intersection of civic technology, digital rights, data journalism, media innovation, and public policy research. Representatives from Rise Networks, Blue Sapphire, Dataphyte, Amana Inclusive Technology Initiative, the Centre for Information Technology and Development, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, and the Policy Innovation Centre, were present. The composition of the delegation reflected an ecosystem approach rather than a narrow technical focus. Effective AI governance requires policy analysts, accountability advocates, journalists, and institutional researchers, in addition to engineers. The presence of these actors aligns with MacArthur’s emphasis on building capacity for oversight, regulation, and public-interest engagement.

Dr Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, founder of Rise Networks and Rise Interactive Studios Africa, characterised Nigeria’s participation as a strategic repositioning within the emerging AI order. She described the summit as a forum shaping economic sovereignty, national security, workforce development, and cultural production in the Global South. Her framing captured the broader shift underway. AI governance is now embedded in national strategy, influencing how countries think about competitiveness, infrastructure investment, and regulatory autonomy. For Nigeria, participation in these discussions is not ceremonial. It creates opportunities to shape policy conversations before they solidify into global norms.

Seyi Olufemi, country director of Dataphyte, emphasised that the summit showcased Nigerian-developed AI tools internationally. That distinction is significant. Emerging economies often appear in global AI conversations primarily as markets for adoption, rather than as contributors to innovation and governance. Demonstrating functional, locally built AI systems alter that narrative. It signals that Nigeria is capable not only of consuming AI technologies but also of building and deploying them within accountability frameworks.

MacArthur’s AI strategy is grounded in a recognition that artificial intelligence is a site of concentrated power. Advanced model development remains dominated by a small number of firms with substantial capital and compute capacity, while governments increasingly frame AI as a strategic national asset. This dual concentration introduces governance risks, particularly when oversight mechanisms lag behind technological advancement. Philanthropic actors operating in this domain are seeking to address that gap by investing in evaluation research, policy development, civil society capacity, and cross-border governance networks.

The India AI Impact Summit provided a venue where these concerns were central. It highlighted the extent to which AI governance is becoming institutionalised through recurring summits, regulatory alliances, and standards-setting processes. Decisions made in such spaces will influence procurement policies, compliance standards, and accountability expectations for years.

For Nigeria, sustained participation in discussions of global AI governance will influence domestic regulatory frameworks, digital sovereignty strategies, and economic positioning. Engagement with India offers an opportunity for South–South cooperation rooted in policy exchange, workforce development, and regulatory dialogue, rather than dependency. India’s own trajectory demonstrates how an emerging economy can scale AI capacity while retaining policy agency.

MacArthur’s leadership presence in Delhi, combined with its backing of Nigerian ecosystem actors, suggests a long-term strategy. The Foundation is positioning itself as a governance actor operating within transnational networks that shape oversight mechanisms and public-interest safeguards.

Artificial intelligence has moved firmly into the realm of geopolitical contestation. The institutions that influence governance frameworks today will help define how AI systems are regulated, deployed, and audited tomorrow. The Delhi summit demonstrated that this negotiation is already underway. MacArthur’s engagement indicates that it intends to participate in shaping that emerging order, and that Nigeria is part of the coalition it is helping to elevate within the global AI governance landscape.