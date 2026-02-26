The police in Delta State have achieved breakthroughs in the fight against crime, intercepting 1,520 packets of illicit drugs and arresting a suspected armed robber and cultist in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba on 25 February.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Aina Adesola, supervised the operation as part of efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb violent crime.

According to the statement, the operatives attached to the Eagle Net Special Squad intercepted a white J5 bus with registration number 7BGT 60LG on 13 February at about 10:30 p.m. during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Asaba–Agbor Expressway near Northwest Filling Station. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1,520 packets of Tramadol and Swinol tablets concealed beneath company machines.

The vehicle driver, Ebuka Dominion, 30, from Aguta Local Government Area of Anambra State, and the motor boy, Emmanuel Terdule, 30, from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, were arrested at the scene.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were intended for distribution.

Acting on intelligence obtained during interrogation, operatives later arrested Peter Akpan, 47, from Mbiaya, Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, who was alleged to be the owner of the consignment.

Police said investigations were ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.

The statement said a separate operation at about 3:20 p.m. on 22 February by operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect linked to a series of robberies within Warri metropolis.

The suspect reportedly led operatives to a bush in the Jedo area of Warri, where a locally made gun had been buried. The operative recovered the firearm.

Police said the suspect confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity and admitted his involvement in several door-to-door robbery incidents in Warri.

The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

About three days ago, some elders in Delta lamented the growing rate of narcotic use by the youths in the state.

“We consider this development a matter of urgent public interest requiring coordinated and sustained intervention by all tiers of government and law enforcement agencies,” the elders under the aegis of the Aniocha–Oshimili Elders’ Association stated.

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Delta State Command, disclosed last year that it confiscated illicit drugs worth over N3 billion in the state.