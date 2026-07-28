The Ebonyi State Government released only 6.2 per cent of its health sector capital budget in the first half of 2026, even as education spending also lagged behind budgetary provisions, the state’s 2026 second-quarter Budget Performance Report has shown.

The report indicates that the health sector received just N2.05 billion out of its N33.37 billion capital budget between January and June, representing a performance rate of 6.2 per cent.

Reports have exposed challenges in the Ebonyi State health sector, including the fact that primary health centres have become deathtraps due to crippling shortages of staff and medical equipment.

Education, which received one of the state’s largest capital allocations for the year, also recorded weak implementation. Of the N140.29 billion appropriated for capital projects, only N14.99 billion was released over the six months, representing a performance of 10.69 per cent.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

These figures emerged despite the state reporting total revenues of N210.64 billion within the review period.

According to the report, the revenue comprised an opening balance of N48.23 billion carried over from 2025, N113.87 billion from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) receipts, N19.74 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N405.04 million from other sources, and N28.39 billion obtained through loans.

The report also shows that the state spent N120.42 billion between January and June. Of this amount, N62.61 billion went to capital expenditure, while N57.81 billion was on recurrent expenditure.

Education spending

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ebonyi State, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, allocated 19.86 per cent of its N885.81 billion budget for education, placing it among the leading states in the South-east in appropriation for Education. The 19.86 per cent is close to the 26 per cent benchmark prescribed in Nigeria’s National Policy on Education and recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

However, implementation for the first half of the year casts doubt on whether the target of at least 80 per cent will be reached before the end of the year.

A breakdown of education spending shows that the Ministry of Tertiary Education accounted for the bulk of the releases, receiving N12.82 billion out of its N114.14 billion capital allocation.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education received N2.17 billion of its N26.15 billion capital budget.

Ministries without capital releases

The report also reveals that some ministries did not receive any capital releases despite having approved budgets.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, which has a capital budget of N703.73 million, received no capital funding during the period.

Similarly, the Ministry of Skills Development and Job Creation recorded zero capital releases despite a budgetary allocation of N1.7 billion.

Such zero releases suggest that projects under the affected ministries may not have commenced during the first half of the year.

Works leads capital spending

Among ministries and departments, the Ministry of Works received the highest capital release in absolute terms.

The Ministry of Finance obtained N16.6 billion, followed by the Ministry of Tertiary Education with N12.82 billion.

The pattern reflects the state’s prioritisation of infrastructure projects over several social sector investments during the review period.

Overhead spending

While capital releases remained low in several sectors, some government offices recorded substantial running costs.

The Office of the Secretary to the State Government posted the highest overhead spending among all ministries, departments and agencies, receiving N23.27 billion. The release accounted for 61 per cent of its N38.26 billion overhead budget.

The Office of the Governor recorded the second-highest overhead release, receiving N4.62 billion, representing 40.9 per cent of its N11.31 billion overhead budget.

The report did not provide a detailed breakdown of the specific activities financed through the overhead releases.

The budget implementation figures highlight the gap between approved appropriations and actual releases during the first half of the year, particularly in critical sectors such as health and education, where capital investments are central to improving public services.