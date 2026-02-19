Some armed men have killed the traditional head of Agamọ community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Kehinde Falodun.

‎Witnesses said the incident occured on Wednesday when the armed men attacked Mr Falodun at his Palace and abducted him.

The attackers, numbering about six, reportedly macheted him several times as he resisted being taken away. However, his body was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, said the incident occured at about 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

‎”Information received at the Division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, indicated that approximately six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch, forcibly took him from his compound, and subsequently fled the scene.

‎”The victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

‎”Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer alongside command Tactical teams promptly mobilised officers in collaboration with local security outfits, including Atuluse Security, local hunters, and Amotekun operatives, to comb adjoining bushes and surrounding areas in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.

‎”Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects. Monitoring and surveillance activities have been intensified across the area to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further breakdown of law and order,” he said.

‎Mr Abayomi assured that police would lbring those responsible for the heinous act to justice.

‎”Members of the public with credible & actionable information are urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command,” he added.

‎This is not the first time bandits have targeted traditional rulers in Ondo State.

‎In November 2020, the Oluifon of Ifon, Adegoke Adebusi, was shot dead by the gunmen at Elegbeka, along Owo-Ifon Road, as he traveled back from Akure to Ifon, in Ose local government area of the state.

‎However, security operatives announced the arrest of those allegedly involved in the shooting a week later.

