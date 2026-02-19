Six travellers were kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday along the Naka–Makurdi road in Benue State, in the latest security breach on a highway that had recently recorded fewer attacks.

The incident occurred at Kula village in Gwer West Local Government Area, a short distance from Makurdi, the state capital. The victims were part of a seven-member group travelling from Ilorin.

A relative of one of the abducted passengers, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the travellers left Ilorin on Monday but stopped overnight in Ankpa, Kogi State, due to safety concerns along the route. They resumed their journey early Tuesday.

“About 20 minutes to Makurdi, their vehicle was intercepted at Kula village. One passenger escaped, but the remaining six, three men and three women, were taken into the bush,” the relative said.

The abductors have reportedly demanded N100 million for their release.

The Chairperson of Gwer West Local Government, Omnin Torsar, confirmed the attack, stating that it occurred around 5 a.m. He said the travellers were moving in a convoy when they encountered armed men near Kula, but could not immediately confirm the exact number of victims.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, said she had not yet received an official report on the incident as of the time of filing this story.

The latest abduction adds to a series of violent incidents reported in Benue in recent weeks. On 9 February, gunmen abducted nine worshippers during a night vigil at St John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Ado Local Government Area. Police later announced the arrest of four suspects and the rescue of the victims after sustained operations.

Days after the church incident, 14 passengers were abducted along the Okpokwu axis, with two reportedly killed during the attack. Earlier in the month, armed men also raided communities and markets in Kwande Local Government Area, killing several residents.

The Naka–Makurdi road had previously been notorious for kidnappings and attacks, prompting many motorists to avoid it. Security deployments last year led to a return of traffic on the route, but Tuesday’s incident has renewed concerns about safety along the corridor.