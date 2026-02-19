US President Donald Trump has expressed his admiration for American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj.

Speaking at a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the 79-year-old complimented the 43-year-old’s physique and lavished praise on her.

In a video of Mr Trump that went viral on Thursday, he remarked on the singer’s ‘beautiful skin’ and her acrylic nails.

In the video obtained by PREMIUMTIMES, Mr Trump noted that he noticed Nicki Minaj’s beauty when she visited the White House.

He said, “How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful, her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nikki, you’re so beautiful’ Her nails are so long.

“I said, Nikki, are they real? She didn’t want to get into that, but she was so beautiful and so great. And she gets it, more importantly.”

Friendship

Mr Trump’s gushing over Nicki Minaj came two days after she celebrated Presidents’ Day, sharing photos of her new friendship with the president.

The posts, shared via her X account, were accompanied by a simple caption: “Happy President’s Day.”

However, the Billboard reported that Nicki Minaj also attended the Trump-backed World Liberty Forum on Wednesday, where she took the stage as a keynote speaker for the panel “Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy.”

The rapper first met Mr Trump in January at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she stood beside him and declared herself the “president’s No. 1 fan.”

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change. What people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to encourage all of us to help him more.

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

Backstory

Nicki Minaj’s ties to the Mr Trump administration have grown stronger and more public during his second term in office.

The newspaper noted that she spoke at a United Nations press event last November, addressing the reported persecution of Christians in Nigeria by Muslim groups, before thanking Trump for “his leadership on the global stage.”

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, invited her to discuss her concerns regarding what he described as “religious persecution in Nigeria.”

During her speech, Nicki Minaj called for freedom for Christians in Nigeria, highlighting that they are targeted, displaced from their homes, and even killed.

She added that protecting Nigerian Christians is not about taking sides, but about uniting humanity.

Reacting to Mr Trump’s compliment on her beauty, the singer retweeted the video on her X page alongside an AI-generated image of a person holding a burning cigarette.