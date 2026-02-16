The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday detained Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, following an invitation over alleged financial misconduct during his tenure.

In a statement on X at 10.07 p.m. on Monday, his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, said: “Malam Nasir @elrufai today honoured the invitation extended to him by the EFCC. He had a frank and fruitful interaction with the EFCC officials, whom his counsel noted were entirely professional in their approach and conduct. He remains with the EFCC.”

The EFCC invitation, initially issued in December 2025, is part of ongoing investigations into allegations that Mr El-Rufai misappropriated approximately N432 billion in public funds.

The probe is being conducted in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), before which Mr El-Rufai is also scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

Tension escalated last Thursday when security operatives attempted to arrest Mr El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after he arrived from Cairo, Egypt.

Videos circulating online showed a brief confrontation between security personnel and the former governor’s entourage. His international passport was reportedly confiscated during the encounter.

Mr El-Rufai later alleged that the arrest attempt was carried out at the instruction of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, through the State Security Service (SSS).

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Friday, he claimed that the NSA’s phone was allegedly tapped, allowing him to hear instructions to detain him.

Mr El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the attempted arrest, describing it as arbitrary and in violation of constitutional rights.

According to him, the EFCC invitation was delivered to Mr El-Rufai’s residence while he was abroad, making immediate compliance impractical.

The lawyer said his client formally communicated with the EFCC to assure voluntary attendance upon his return, which was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.

Mr Akpan further demanded the immediate return of Mr El-Rufai’s passport, describing its seizure as an infringement on his dignity, freedom of movement, and constitutional rights.

He warned that legal action would be taken against any unlawful detention efforts.

On Monday, the State Security Service (SSS) filed cybercrime charges against Mr El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The case was filed barely three days after Mr El-Rufai said during a live interview on Arise TV, focussing on the airport encounter, that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard the NSA directing security operatives to detain him.

Protests at EFCC headquarters

Mr El-Rufai’s appearance at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja earlier today (Monday) was marked by protests from both supporters and opponents.

Supporters gathered near the gate to show solidarity, while anti-El-Rufai protesters urged the EFCC to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the alleged diversion of public funds.

Brief confrontations were reported between the groups, and security personnel restricted access to members of Mr El-Rufai’s entourage.

Background

Mr El-Rufai has faced mounting scrutiny since leaving office, including allegations of diverting N423 billion in public funds.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2024 demanded investigations into his administration.

He has also been summoned by the ICPC for questioning.

The former governor previously backed President Bola Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate in 2023.

They parted ways politically, with Mr El Rufai turning into Mr Tinubu’s fierce critic, after the president’s intial move to appoint the former Kaduna State govnernor as a minister fell through.

Mr El-Rufai has since joined the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), vowing to work with with like-minded politicians to ensure Mr Tinubu is not re-elected in 2027.