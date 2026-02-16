The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for the 2025 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

This is the second series of the computer-based WASSCE for private candidates. The examination took place between Tuesday, 11 November and Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

According to a statement by WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, 65,752 candidates sat the examination at 370 centres across the country.

While 32,005 – representing 48.68 per cent – were males, 33,747 were females – representing 51.32 per cent.

The statement said 235 candidates who registered for the examination had varying degrees of Special Needs.

“Out of this number, three were visually impaired, 24 had impaired hearing, and three were Albinos,” the statement said.

“The Coordination of Examiners and Marking of Candidates’ Scripts were carried out at seven (7) Marking Venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Uyo, Jos and Kaduna from Wednesday, 14 January, to Tuesday, 3 February. A total of 3,361 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.”

WAEC said it has released the results of 61,943 –94.21 per cent– of candidates, while the remaining 3,809 –5.79 per cent– are still being processed due to “some errors traceable to them”.

Pass rate

The examination body said 27,727 candidates, representing 42.17 per cent, obtained at least a credit in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

It added that 33,989 candidates –representing 51.69 per cent– obtained at least a credit in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

“Candidates may check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with the results,” the statement added.

Transition to CBT

WAEC began implementing CBT for private candidates in 2024, with 8,285 candidates.

The examination body has, however, announced that it will, from this year, transition the WASSCE for school and private candidates to CBT.

The transition followed a directive by Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who said the move was to curb examination malpractice.