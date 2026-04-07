Veteran Nollywood actor Davis Ofor, renowned for his role as Clarus in the 1980s Nigerian sitcom “New Masquerade”, is dead.

He was 85.

Fellow actor Tony Akposheri broke the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Akposheri did not disclose the cause of Ofor’s death but described the late actor as a great friend.

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He wrote: “Today, my heart is heavy. Davis Ofor, fondly known as Davis Ofor, our own Clarus from New Masquerade, is gone. We crossed into the New Year together, laughing, talking, sharing memories, and speaking hopefully about the days ahead. We spoke about life, about plans, about how far we had come. None of us knew that time was already counting differently for you.

“Life, as always, had its own plans. You were more than a familiar face on screen. You were a friend, a brother, a man with warmth, humour, and a presence that could light up any space. Knowing you personally was a gift I will always be grateful for. It is hard to believe that the voice I heard not long ago is now a memory. Hard to accept that someone so full of life can suddenly become a story we tell.”

According to him, Clarus entered the world, brought joy, left his mark, and will never be forgotten.

Clarus

He became a household name for his portrayal of Clarus Mgbeojikwe, Giringory’s loyal houseboy, in “New Masquerade”, the iconic Nigerian sitcom that aired on the Nigerian Television Network (NTA) every Tuesday from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm, spanning the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s.

Created and written by James Iroha, who also starred in the sitcom, it remains one of Nigeria’s longest-running sitcoms.

Clarus’ performance won him national acclaim and captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, cementing Clarus as one of the most unforgettable characters in Nigerian television history.

Visually impaired later in life, Ofor told Modern Ghana in 2009 that he did not leave comedy because of his condition, but to devote himself to God.

He was ordained as a minister in the Aetherius Churches in London in 1989.