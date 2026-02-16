Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel in the North-east.

In a statement on Monday evening, Samaila Uba, the spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, said the US troops and associated equipment landed at the Bauchi airfield.

The US forces are expected to train Nigerian soldiers and not engage in combat operations, officials from both countries say.

“The deployment forms part of the deliberation during a working group engagement by the Nigerian delegation and it’s [sic] US counterpart,” Mr Uba said.

“The arrival is planned and deliberate following a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the US government to support a clearly defined military training requirement, technical support and intelligence sharing with the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

The military spokesperson said the collaboration will provide access to specialised technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ability to deter terrorist threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.

“The US personnel are technical specialists serving strictly in an advisory and training capacity,” Mr Uba said. “They are not combat forces.”

He noted that all training activities will be conducted under the authority, direction and control of the Nigerian government and in close coordination with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Nigerian troops, alongside the US troops Mr Uba described as “advisers,” will commence a series of joint training engagements and intelligence focused cooperation initiatives.

These activities, he explained, are designed to enhance the capacity of Nigerian troops to effectively identify and neutralise extremist terrorist groups seeking to destabilise the nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to degrading and defeating terrorist organisations that threaten the country’s sovereignty, national security and the safety of its citizens,” he said, adding that the Defence Headquarters “assures Nigerians of continued transparency and the provision of clear, accurate and timely information regarding the military cooperation efforts.”

Citing a New York Times report, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that 100 US forces had arrived in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The US-based newspaper reported that the first US plane landed on Thursday. It noted that roughly 100 US troops would arrive Nigeria over the weekend.

By Friday evening, three US planes reportedly landed in Nigeria with equipment being offloaded from one.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the newly deployed US troops will serve as a complementary force to a “small team” already present in Nigeria.

The deployment comes after months of mounting pressure from President Trump, who has strongly criticised Nigeria’s government for what he describes as its failure to adequately protect Christians from deadly attacks carried out by Islamist militants and armed groups.

The Nigerian government, as well as local and international observers, have, however, said the violence in Nigeria affects people of all faiths and not only Christians.

Last year, Mr Trump ordered airstrikes in Nigeria on Christmas Day, saying they targeted Islamic State terrorists in the North-west who are responsible for killing Christians.

Many Nigerians have expressed concerns about the deployment of US troops to their country, worrying that their involvement in the internal affairs of other countries has caused more chaos.

But in a statement earlier this month, Mr Uba assured Nigerians that the bilateral partnership would be in “full respect of Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

However, Mr Uba did not specify how long the American forces will remain in Nigeria.