Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf declared on Monday that the state is no longer on the political sideline, following his official defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said Kano has secured a “seat at the table” in national decision-making.

Governor Yusuf, elected in 2023 under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), resigned from the party on 23 January, citing deepening internal crises and escalating legal disputes within the NNPP as the primary drivers of his departure.

Following his resignation, he officially joined the APC on 25 January in an elaborate ceremony at the Government House.

The Governor was formally received into the APC by Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, at a crowded event held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata on Monday.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Yusuf explained that his decision to join the ruling APC was guided by the best interests of the state and the need for administrative stability.

“Under the President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, the country is undergoing reforms that require states serious about governance and implementation to be part and parcel of the federal vision,” Mr Yusuf stated.

Mr Yusuf said Kano citizens are disinterested in “endless political battles” and are instead focused on infrastructure, education, and security, which his administration is providing.

He argued that Kano is too strategically important to be disconnected from the centre of national governance.

“Kano is too large and strategic to be politically disconnected from the centre of national governance. Development today is driven by alignment and cooperation on access to national opportunities, which informed our decision to align Kano State with the national”, he stated.

The “Kano First” Philosophy

The governor maintained that while his party affiliation has changed, his commitment to fair governance remains steadfast through his “Kano First” initiative.

The governor did not mince words regarding his former party, stating that the NNPP platform no longer provided the coherence necessary for effective leadership.

He described the party as plagued by internal disagreements and uncertainty, which distracted from the core work of governance.

“This is not about personal ambition or political excitement,” Mr Yusuf stated. “It is driven by the responsibility to reposition Kano so it can engage effectively and deliver tangible benefits for its people under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

In his remarks, Mr Shettima described Kano as a politically strategic and cosmopolitan state whose influence transcends geography and party lines.

“Kano is an elegant expression of Nigeria’s cosmopolitan soul. Whenever Kano speaks, the nation listens — not just because of its population, but because of its historic role in shaping political thought, commerce and culture in this country.

He noted that Kano has consistently played a central role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and stressed that no serious political actor could afford to ignore the state.

Mr Shettima congratulated Governor Yusuf and members of his political family for what he described as a courageous and forward-looking decision to join the APC, assuring them of the party’s support.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; House of Representatives’ Speaker Tajuddeen Abbas; and several members of the National Assembly.

Most leaders at the event spoke at length and commended the governor for the decision to align with the APC and assured him of their support.

Also present were the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and Imo states, among other party leaders and federal lawmakers.