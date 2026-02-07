The Defence Headquarters has issued a clarification on Nigeria’s security relationship with the United States following an announcement by US authorities that the country has deployed a small number of troops to Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US announced that it had deployed a “small team” to Nigeria, marking the first official acknowledgement of American troops operating on the ground in the West African nation since US airstrikes last December.

The deployment, according to Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), followed a bilateral agreement to combat terrorism in the country.

“That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States,” Mr Anderson was quoted as telling journalists during a press briefing on Tuesday.

In a statement dated 5 February, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters explained that Nigeria maintains a long-standing and structured security partnership with the US.

The statement issued by Defence Headquarters spokesperson Samaila Uba, did not dispute the words attributed to the AFRICOM leader.

Instead, it noted that the partnership is centred on “capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing shared security concerns, including terrorism and transnational threats.”

According to the statement, all engagements with the US are conducted within existing bilateral frameworks and in “full respect of Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

The Defence Headquarters referenced the recent two-day high-level Working Group meeting that brought together senior US government officials and their Nigerian counterparts at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The engagement followed earlier meetings held in the United States, reflecting what it described as a mature, trust-based relationship focused on practical security outcomes.

“Discussions during these engagements included proposals designed to strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms, improve coordination and enhance accountability in joint efforts to counter violent threats while upholding the protection of civilians and community safety,” the Defense Headquarters stated, adding the proposals remain under study by the appropriate Nigerian authorities.

READ ALSO: US AFRICOM says many terrorists killed in Sokoto bombing

Reassuring the public, the Defence Headquarters stated that Nigeria’s defence partnerships are transparent, policy-driven and guided strictly by national interest, measurable outcomes and constitutional provisions.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity while working with credible partners in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture without compromising national independence,” it added.