The Nigerian government has endorsed the proposed institutional reforms in the African Union, with a focus on peace and security governance.

Nigeria’s position was presented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the closed session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Shettima also declared the support of Nigeria for strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring stronger cooperation with international financial institutions and the private sector.

Similarly, he said, the country also aligned with proposed restructurings aimed at boosting domestic and regional resource mobilisation for affordable development financing.

Mr Shettima said, “And the adoption of a continental framework on reducing inequality built on credible data, social protection, productive jobs and inclusive industrial policies, among others.”

Mr Shettima commended the Peace and Security Council for endorsing the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea as a standby force to provide coordinated maritime security responses across the region.

He pledged Nigeria’s commitment to the implementation of its part of the agreement in the establishment of the force as well as the strengthening of the African Union Standby Force.

“The proliferation of small arms and light weapons remain the greatest causes of armed conflict and violent extremism in our region. This is why our union must refocus its attention on curbing these trends.

“As the host of the headquarters of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide the necessary infrastructure, including office facilities, ships, helicopters as well as temporary staff to ensure that the force remains effective.

“We remain committed to the full implementation of our own part of the agreement,” he added.

The vice president said the nation associates “with the innovative proposal for the inclusion of a clause in relation to criteria for membership of the Peace and Security Council.”

Mr Shettima added, “As envisaged in Article 5 of the protocol establishing the Peace and Security Council, we also support the inclusion of modalities for cooperation between the African Union and its regional economic commissions and regional mechanisms.

“It is our view that this is necessary to ensure predictability and effectiveness in our peace and security governance.

“We also agree on the imperative to strengthen coordination between the peace and the security council and the C-10 committee (Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council), particularly at the ambassadorial level.”

He also announced President Bola Tinubu’s and Nigeria’s endorsement of the AU’s decision to lift the suspension of the participation of Gabon and Guinea in the union’s activities.

Mr Shettima added, “Nigeria welcomes Gabon and Guinea back to our union after the completion of their political transitions.

“We call on other countries with protracted political transitions to follow the approach to return to the fold.”

Mr Shettima reiterated Nigeria’s position that “Africa’s mineral resources are strategic assets that should drive industrialisation and structural transformation.”

He emphasised the need for coordinated continental approaches to ensure that mineral extraction supports local processing, manufacturing and technology development.

He further stressed that regular briefings by African mining ministers should be encouraged to promote accountability and transparency.

He stated, “Nigeria welcomes the G20 Ubuntu approaches on food security and supports responsible private sector participation across agricultural value chains.

“Nigeria calls for greater investment in storage, logistics, research, climate resilience agriculture, and support for smallholder farmers, particularly women and the youth, as well as reaffirms its commitment towards advancing Africa’s food systems transformation.”

NAN reports that other heads of delegation from the African Union member states made interventions on the report presented in the thematic areas of the reforms in the AU.

