Established in 1987, the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) serves as a key foreign policy tool under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was designed to provide technical assistance to African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries as a strategic alternative to direct monetary aid.

Foreign affairs analysts say the scheme has credibly acquitted itself ever since, fostering relations and understanding between Nigeria and ACP countries.

NTAC sends professionals such as doctors, engineers, and teachers to ACP countries.

A critical part of NTAC’s mandate is the deployment of skilled volunteers to ACP countries to strengthen South-South cooperation.

The Technical Aid Corps (TAC) is used to bridge the educational and professional gaps in these countries and among their people.

The corps focuses on capacity building and human resources development, as well as filling critical manpower gaps in the health and education sectors, which directly support sustainable development through its partnership with these countries.

Since its inception, NTAC has deployed more than 10,000 volunteers to ACP countries.

In 2025, NTAC deployed TAC volunteers to 12 ACP countries: Jamaica, the Republic of Benin, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Zanzibar, Grenada, The Gambia, Liberia, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis. The corps also established new relations with Equatorial Guinea, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis last year.

Also in 2025, NTAC recorded a significant milestone and met targets despite challenges.

Observers say that NTAC, under the leadership of Director-General Yusuf Yakub, is experiencing a new dawn.

On Strategic Alignment, NTAC has been repositioned to align with the 4D Foreign Policy–Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora to bolster Nigeria’s soft power diplomacy and international influence.

The corps has strengthened ties with countries such as Jamaica, the Republic of Benin, Rwanda, and others through capacity-building and human resource development.

Foreign affairs analysts say the corps’ efforts align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on democracy, development, and diaspora engagement.

It is worth noting that NTAC has received accolades from countries affected by its interventions.

The Gambian Government recently applauded Nigeria’s educational interventions in the country.

Pierre Gomez, the minister of Higher Education, praised the impact of Nigerian professors on their educational sector.

Mr Gomez said the Gambian President was pleased with the impact of Nigerian professors from NTAC at the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET).

Also, Mrr Yakub’s courtesy visit to Eléonore Ladekan, the Beninese Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, elicited applause NTAC).

The visit was to bridge the communication gap, strengthen diplomatic ties and facilitate trade between Nigeria and Benin.

Mr Yakub said the visit was aimed at mitigating communication barriers to enhance trade development and other bilateral ties between the two countries.

On her part, Ms Ladekan extended her country’s gratitude to President Tinubu for his continuous dedication and commitment to the development of ACP countries through NTAC.

She expressed the country’s desire to partner with NTAC to explore additional opportunities and also affirmed Benin’s commitment to sustaining and expanding cooperation with Nigeria for mutual benefit.

In addition, NTAC opened new relations with Equatorial Guinea, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis, and is set to deploy more volunteers to address manpower gaps in the health and education sectors.

In April 2025, the corps sent 35 medical professionals to Zanzibar, Tanzania, comprising nurses and doctors, to enhance Nigeria’s foreign policy and bridge gaps in countries in need of professionals.

Providing further insights, Mr Yakub said the Jamaican government sought 400 workers from Nigeria and was ready to pay 100 per cent of their salaries to bridge the manpower gap in the North American country.

He said that the Jamaican deployment was done to fulfil Nigeria’s “big brother” role to the ACP countries and to strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties.

According to him, it aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is anchored in the core pillars of democracy, development, demographic engagement, and diaspora engagement.

Analysts say under the leadership of Mr Yakub, NTAC has strengthened ties with countries such as Jamaica, the Republic of Benin, Rwanda, and others through capacity-building and human resources development.

“Some notable achievements include: New Partnerships formed, which enabled NTAC to open new relations with Equatorial Guinea, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Volunteer deployments, 35 medical professionals were sent to Zanzibar, Tanzania, and 16 TAC volunteers were deployed to Jamaica,’’ a foreign affairs analyst said.

More recently, NTAC received one of its deployed volunteers from the Republic of Uganda at the expiration of his two-year stay in the country.

The returning volunteer, Joseph Apagu, a professor, was received at the NTAC Complex by the Director (Programmes), Zakari Usman, who subsequently presented him to the director-general.

In his remarks, Mr Yakub expressed appreciation for Mr Apagu’s dedication and exemplary service while on assignment in Uganda.

The director-general commended him for representing Nigeria positively and contributing meaningfully to development efforts in the host country, in line with the objectives of the TAC scheme.

He urged the returnee to sustain the values of professionalism, discipline, and patriotism which the corps upheld, and to continue serving as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria in all future endeavours.

In an increasingly polarised world, foreign affairs commentators say the ongoing repositioning of NTAC operations should be sustained.

Despite challenges, stakeholders say they are upbeat about Mr Yakub’s ability to continue leveraging ICT to enhance strategic partnerships and update the legal framework to boost Nigeria’s soft power and development leadership in the Global South.

