Russia has declared a staff member of the German embassy in Moscow persona non grata in response to Germany’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Berlin.

In a statement released on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the German ambassador’s representative had been summoned and informed of the decision.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul criticised the move, calling the expulsion of the diplomat “completely unacceptable” and lacking any factual basis.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Brunei, Mr Wadephul said the expelled staff member was part of the military attaché staff at the embassy in Moscow.

“While our diplomats adhere to the law, Russia relies on escalation and espionage under the guise of diplomacy,” Mr Wadephul said, describing the move as another unfriendly act by Moscow.

Mr Wadephul said the German government would continue to respond firmly to Russian activities that threaten security and reserved the right to take further measures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry linked the move to a decision by the German government on 22 January to expel an employee of the Russian embassy in Berlin over alleged espionage activities, accusations Moscow has denied.

“We regard the measures taken by the German side as a cheap provocation aimed at discrediting the Russian diplomatic mission in the Federal Republic of Germany,” the ministry in Moscow said.

It described the step as a “symmetrical response” and said Germany bears “full responsibility for the new escalation in bilateral relations.”

Germany’s Foreign Office had previously summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin and informed him that a diplomat accredited to the Russian embassy had been declared persona non grata with immediate effect for engaging in espionage in Germany.

According to dpa sources, the diplomat in question is the deputy Russian military attaché.

The Foreign Office said the employee had to leave the country immediately and informed the ambassador that espionage activities in Germany would not be tolerated.

(dpa/NAN)