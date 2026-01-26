Mustapha Kwankwaso, the eldest son of former Kano State Governor and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned as a commissioner in Kano State.

Until his resignation on Monday, the younger Kwankwaso served as the Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the state. He commended the governor’s leadership and offered prayers for the continued prosperity and development of Kano State.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Member of the Kano State Executive Council.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State. I have cherished the experiences and lessons gained while serving, and I appreciate the trust placed in me.

“As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve. I hope for the best for our sports development programs and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to shower His blessings on our beloved Kano State. I wish the government and people of Kano State all the best”, the junior Kwankwaso stated.

This resignation followed that of the Commissioner for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Yusuf Kofarmata, who left on Sunday.

More cabinet members and other appointed officials are expected to leave following Governor Yusuf’s defection to the APC.

The governor’s defection from the NNPP has left a crack, with only the loyalists of the party’s leader, the senior Kwankwaso, remaining in the party.