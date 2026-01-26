Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been commended by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for his prompt intervention in rebuilding the broken parts of the state orientation camp’s perimeter fence.

Bauchi State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Umoren Kufre applauded the governor on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

According to him, the collapsed portion of the fence had been a major security threat to all the members of the camp community in recent times.

“We remain grateful to him for the complete renovation of corps members’ hostels and the construction of a brand new multipurpose hall in the camp.

We also appreciate him for his intervention in rebuilding the broken parts of the camp’s perimeter fence which has been a security threat to the members of the camp’s community.

“You will all recall that this has been a nightmare to us because that portion of the camp was porous and may give room for possible invasion but we thank the governor for the prompt intervention,” he said.

In his address, the governor said that the primary aim of the NYSC was to promote national unity and integration.

He added that the philosophy and initiatives of the scheme acknowledged the physical, psychological, mental, and intellectual development of the youth.

While urging the corps members to make the best use of the opportunity during the orientation exercise, Mohammed called on them to justify the trust the nation has placed in them.

He promised to embark on the construction of staff accommodation, a clinic and other necessary facilities and assured that his administration would continue to do all to make the corps members and staff comfortable during orientation exercises in the camp.

“May I further assure the management of the scheme in the state that we would not fail in our statutory responsibilities to the scheme, in addition to assisting where and when necessary,” Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,050 corps members were posted to the state for the mandatory one year national service.

(NAN)