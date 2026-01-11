Victor Osimhen, on Saturday, expressed delight after helping Nigeria defeat Algeria 2–0 to reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen scored the opening goal and provided an assist, earning Man-of-the-Match honours in a commanding Super Eagles performance.

“I am happy to help the team. This victory is about collective effort, not individual performance,” Osimhen said after the match.

The striker’s powerful header, his fourth goal of the tournament, opened the floodgates for Nigeria early in the second half.

“We stayed patient and focused. When the chance came, we took it, and that made the difference,” he said.

Osimhen said his growing influence was shaped by lessons from previous AFCON experiences.

“It’s not just about goals. It’s about how you help the team control and win games,” he added.

The Galatasaray forward now has 35 international goals, just two shy of Rashidi Yekini’s record, but insisted milestones were not his focus.

“I’m not chasing records. Rashidi Yekini remains the greatest striker Nigeria has produced,” Osimhen said.

He also credited former striker Odion Ighalo for inspiring his national team journey.

“I want to win something important for my country with my teammates. That is what truly matters,” he added.

Osimhen said attention would now shift to the semi-final clash against hosts Morocco on Wednesday.

“Morocco will be tough at home, but we believe in ourselves and will be ready,” he said.

The Super Eagles will face the Atlas Lions at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday as they chase a place in the AFCON final.

