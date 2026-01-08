Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived in Marrakech, Morocco, ahead of their quarter-final showdown against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The squad touched down on Thursday and is expected to resume full preparations as attention shifts firmly to Saturday’s encounter at the Stade de Marrakech.

The team’s arrival comes amid assurances from the Federal Government that outstanding match bonuses are being processed and will be paid without delay.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, confirmed that all group-stage bonuses had been released and that final transfers to players’ accounts were underway, following the streamlining of foreign exchange procedures with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

On the pitch, Nigeria have been one of the standout teams of AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles finished the group stage with a perfect record before overpowering Mozambique 4–0 in the Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen led the rout with a brace, taking his international tally to 34 goals in 50 appearances and moving him closer to Rashidi Yekini’s long-standing national scoring record.

Ademola Lookman has also impressed, contributing goals and assists while emerging as one of the tournament’s most consistent attacking threats.

The quarter-final against Algeria is widely regarded as one of the ties of the round, pitting two former African champions against each other.

Algeria, who lifted the trophy in 2019, are known for their tactical discipline and attacking quality, setting up a stern test for Nigeria’s defence and midfield balance.

Team officials have continued to play down suggestions of internal discord within the squad. After Nigeria’s last outing, the Super Eagles’ camp dismissed rumours of dressing-room issues, insisting the players remain united and fully committed to the task ahead.

The mood on arrival in Marrakech appeared calm, with players focused on recovery and final tactical preparations.

As kickoff approaches, attention now shifts firmly to the pitch. For the Super Eagles, the challenge is to ensure that lingering administrative concerns do not overshadow their performances at a decisive stage of the tournament.

Victory over Algeria would not only secure a place in the semi-finals but also reinforce Nigeria’s status as one of the leading contenders for the AFCON 2025 crown.