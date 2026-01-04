One person has been killed and another injured after suspected terrorists attacked Idofin in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday evening.

SaharaReporters said the attack occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on 3 January. The online newspaper reported that “the deceased was identified as a Tiv man, while another indigene of the community sustained serious injuries during the assault.”

According to the report, the injured person was later evacuated by soldiers and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. At the time of filing this report, neither the Kogi State Government nor the police had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Residents of Idofin and neighbouring communities have continued to express fear over what they described as persistent security threats in the area, calling on the state government and security agencies to strengthen security presence in Yagba East and adjoining local government areas.

Repeated calls to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as his number was unreachable at the time of filing this report.

The latest attack adds to a growing list of violent incidents across Kogi State in recent months.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Ayetoro-Kiri community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area was thrown into mourning after three abducted residents were confirmed dead despite the payment of ransom raised through communal efforts.

According to the report, seven abductees were later released by their captors, but three were already dead on arrival, while the four others were hospitalised and were said to be battling for their lives.

About 30 other residents were reportedly still being held by the bandits, with their whereabouts and condition unclear.

In a statement signed by the community’s spokesperson, David Ampitan, the Ayetoro-Kiri community accused authorities of failing to take decisive action to protect lives, rescue abducted residents, or pursue those responsible for the attacks.

The statement alleged that the Kogi State Government, acting through the chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, responded to protests by residents with tear gas and arrests, targeting peaceful demonstrators who were demanding improved security, justice, and the rescue of their kidnapped relatives.

The series of attacks has heightened concerns over insecurity in parts of Kogi State, particularly in the Yagba and Kabba-Bunu axes, where residents continue to call for urgent and sustained intervention by security agencies.