The Kwara State Government has directed the reopening of public and private schools in the state from Monday, 5 January, except in areas currently under special security surveillance.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Peter Amogbonjaye, the ministry’s press secretary, stated that the decision was made following an assessment of the security situation and ongoing operations by security agencies.

“We welcome our children and teachers back to school across the state. Learning activities are to resume immediately in all but areas earlier identified to be under special security surveillance,” the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, said in the statement.

He added that the phased resumption was intended to protect pupils and teachers while security agencies continue operations in affected communities.

“This structured school resumption is designed to keep our children out of harm’s way amid renewed security operations. Normal school activities will resume in such places very soon,” he said.

The ministry said it was working with the Teaching Service Commission and the State Universal Basic Education Board to ensure a smooth return to classrooms.

“In collaboration with the TESCOM and SUBEB, the Ministry wishes our children, teachers, and parents a blessed New Year and an academic session filled with great insights and successes,” the commissioner said.

As part of measures to expand access to learning, especially in areas where schools remain shut, the government also announced the introduction of a radio-based learning programme.

The initiative, supported by UNICEF and the Nigeria Learning Passport, will commence on Monday.

According to the statement, lessons will be broadcast on Midland FM 99.1 at 11 a.m. on Mondays, 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, with additional radio stations to be added later.

The reopening follows the closure of schools in parts of the state in November 2025 due to escalating insecurity.

On 20 November, the Kwara State Government ordered the shutdown of schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti local government areas after reports of fresh security threats in Kwara South.

The decision was conveyed by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Kwara State wing.

In a circular signed by its chairman, Yusuf Agboola, the union said the closure was “occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation.”

The school closures came days after a deadly bandit attack on a church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, in which three worshippers were killed and more than 35 abducted.

Following the attack, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq announced plans to establish a Forward Operating Base for the Nigerian Army and a Mobile Police Squadron in the area to strengthen security.

The government said the latest directive reflects improvements in security across much of the state, while restrictions remain in specific flashpoints until authorities declare them safe for full academic activities.