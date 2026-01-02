At least three major markets in Lagos have been affected by separate fire outbreaks within one week during the Yuletide season, causing heavy losses to traders and renewing concerns over fire safety in the state’s major commercial centres.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a fire gutted several shops in a storey shopping complex beside Ikotun Roundabout, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday. Its Director, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency received a distress call at about 12:22 a.m., while firefighters arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

According to her, the fire involved a storey building shopping complex comprising 24 shops of varying sizes, many of which contained electronic goods worth millions of naira.

“The affected shops and their contents were severely damaged by fire,” Ms Adeseye said.

She explained that firefighting teams from the Enigbo, Isolo, and Ijegun fire stations deployed foam and water appliances to contain the blaze. At the same time, police officers from the Ikotun Division maintained security at the scene.

The fire was successfully extinguished with no casualties recorded, she said, adding that preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical surge linked to negligence.

Oshodi market fire

The Ikotun incident occurred less than 72 hours after another fire outbreak gutted parts of Arena Market in the Bolade area of Oshodi.

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at the Arena Shopping Mall along Agege Motor Road. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a post on X, saying emergency responders were immediately deployed to the scene.

In a separate statement, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from the Bolade, Ilupeju, Ikeja and Alausa fire stations arrived within five minutes and swiftly contained the fire.

Ms Adeseye said the fire affected a section of Arena Market consisting of five 40-foot container shops arranged in two rows, bringing the total number of affected shops to 10. No casualty was recorded, while the cause of the fire was not immediately established.

Lagos Island plaza tragedy

The Great Nigeria Insurance Plaza in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island was also gutted by fire on 24 December.

Recovery operations have continued there.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the fire started on the fourth floor of the 25-storey commercial building on Martins Street before spreading to other floors, adjoining structures and nearby shops.

During the inferno, a detached section of the building, estimated at about seven floors, collapsed.In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Government said emergency responders were immediately deployed after the fire alert was received.

According to the government, teams from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), security agencies and other emergency units have remained at the site, conducting coordinated search, rescue and recovery operations in line with international emergency response protocols.

Providing an update on casualties as of Thursday morning, the government said eight males, including a firefighter, were rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to hospitals.

It added that three males and two females who sustained minor injuries were treated at the scene and discharged.

The government also confirmed fatalities, saying one adult female and two adult males were recovered dead from the rubble, while three other persons were reported to have been burnt in the inferno.

The state government urged the public, affected families and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading speculations that could heighten public anxiety or undermine ongoing operations.

Emergency responders said recovery efforts were continuing, as relatives and associates of traders continued to search for missing loved ones.

Reacting to the incident, the Shitta-Bey family of Lagos, owners of the Great Nigeria Building, expressed sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The family said it was cooperating with relevant authorities and noted that the building was adequately insured.

Recurring concern

Fire outbreaks have remained frequent in major Lagos markets, including Balogun, Mile 12, Ladipo and Oko-Baba, often resulting in significant economic losses and, in some cases, fatalities.

Authorities have repeatedly urged traders and property owners to improve electrical safety and fire prevention measures.