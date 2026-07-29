The Abia State Government has condemned the alleged torture and killing of a Nigerian national, Chika Ibe, by members of the South African Police, demanding a swift investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the government described the incident as “brutal” and “condemnable in the strongest terms,” saying it had received the news “with shock and deep sadness.”

Mr Ibe, who hailed from Lokpaukwu in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, reportedly died during a police operation in Cape Town on 23 July.

There has been growing diplomatic tension between Nigeria and South Africa over renewed attacks on Nigerian nationals and other African migrants.

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Disturbing videos

The Abia State Government said videos circulating online appeared to show police officers assaulting Mr Ibe before one officer allegedly suffocated him repeatedly with a polyethene bag.

According to the state government, the deceased could be heard crying out, “I’m dying,” but the officers allegedly continued until he stopped breathing.

A video of the incident, later posted on Facebook, appears to show Mr Ibe lying on the ground between the legs of a South African police officer as the officer slapped him while others looked on.

In the footage, the visibly distressed Nigerian repeatedly pleaded, “I didn’t do anything-oo. I’m serious. I’m serious.”

Another officer is then seen pressing what appears to be a green cloth or scarf over his face. Mr Ibe struggled, lifted his legs repeatedly and gasped for breath before screaming, “I’m dying-oo. You’ll kill me,” after which his movements gradually slowed.

Another video posted on Facebook showed South Africa’s Justice Minister saying the incident was under investigation and that the findings would be made public in due course.

Official demands

The Abia State Government has urged South African authorities to carry out “a swift, transparent, and independent investigation” into the killing.

It further demanded that “the perpetrators of this heinous act must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“Anything short of justice will be a further insult to Nigeria and to the memory of this Abian and other Nigerians who had died in similar circumstances,” the statement added.

The government also urged South Africa to “immediately bring this carnage to a halt by genuinely calling its citizens to order,” describing the recurring attacks as “a very sad commentary on Africans who are supposed to live as brothers and sisters.”

Governor Alex Otti conveyed his condolences to Mr Ibe’s family, praying that God would grant them “the fortitude to bear this painful loss”.

Victim’s profile and investigation

The killing comes barely days after another Nigerian, Egwabor Patrick Chuks, was reportedly shot during the same police operation and is receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Arise TV also reported that Mr Ibe’s death brings the number of Nigerians allegedly killed by South African Police in recent weeks to three.

According to a BBC report published on Monday, Mr Ibe, whose full name was given as Ibeh Chika Simon, was 42 years old. South African police said he became unwell and collapsed while being arrested during an operation in Cape Town.

However, preliminary post-mortem findings released by the country’s police watchdog reportedly showed he sustained multiple bruises and abrasions on his chest and back, prompting an independent investigation into the conduct of the officers involved.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported that the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg described the circumstances surrounding Mr Ibe’s death as questionable and demanded accountability.

This newspaper also reported that the consulate expressed concern over the shooting of Mr Chuks during the same operation, saying the incident had heightened fears over the safety of Nigerians in South Africa.

Mr Ibe’s death has intensified concerns over renewed anti-migrant violence in South Africa, where several Nigerians have reportedly been killed or assaulted in recent months amid rising xenophobic tensions.

Nigerian authorities have repeatedly called on Pretoria to protect foreign nationals and ensure perpetrators of attacks are brought to justice.

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