Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Thursday, urged residents of the state not to be troubled in the face of rising political tension.

Speaking during the New Year crossover service at the Government House Chapel in Port Harcourt, Mr Fubara assured the residents that his administration would not be distracted or intimidated by those beating “drums of war” in the state.

The governor’s comments followed a recent threat by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to reveal details of the agreement reached between him and Mr Fubara during an emergency rule in the south-southern state.

Mr Wike had, on 31 December, threatened to make public the agreement he had reached with Mr Fubara before President Bola Tinubu, as the governor had allegedly breached the agreement.

“After agreeing on something, you renege. And you think you are a smart politician? You are clever by half,” Mr Wike, the immediate governor of Rivers State, stated.

‘It’s political noise’

Speaking during the crossover service, Mr Fubara called on Rivers people to rise above what he termed “political noise and intimidation” in the state.

Drawing lessons from the Bible, the governor urged the residents to listen for the “still small voice” of God rather than be distracted by threats and provocations from his opponents.

He emphasised that prayer, restraint, and peaceful engagement, rather than confrontation, will continue to define his government’s approach to leadership and governance in 2026.

“We do not have the instrument of war; the only thing we have is our knees, and we will continue to pray to God. Do not be troubled by the sounds of war you are hearing,” Mr Fubara said.

The governor recalled that the first two years of his administration were marked by turbulence and internal challenges that slowed the pace of development.

He contended that the state “weathered the storm” without being overwhelmed, stressing that the survival of Rivers State through the period was proof of divine intervention and collective resilience.

He added that the state is entering the New Year with strength, hope, and the assurance that those who trust in God will not be put to shame.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to “peace and political maturity” in Rivers State, pledging that any support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections would be based on dialogue, mutual understanding, and respect, rather than coercion or threats.

He commended the people of the state and loyal supporters of his administration for their steadfastness and courage, noting that their resilience had helped the government remain focused and stable despite sustained pressure.

Fresh political tension in Rivers

In the wake of the recent political tension in Rivers, Mr Fubara has faced criticism and accusations from Mr Wike and his allies in the Rivers House of Assembly in recent times.

Last month, for instance, Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly Martin Amaewhule, slammed the governor, accusing him of neglecting public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Mr Amaewhule had also accused Governor Fubara of “deliberately lying” about his engagement with the state’s lawmakers.

The speaker had accused Mr Fubara of lying when he said he had not met with them. The lawmakers claimed that they met twice with the governor and other leaders.

He also claimed the governor had refused to honour the terms of the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu.

Similarly, on 30 December, the Rivers lawmakers announced that they would return the sum of N100,000 credited to their personal bank accounts by the state government, accusing Mr Fubara of authorising the payment without approval from the assembly.

The lawmakers stated that they planned to take immediate steps to return the money to the Rivers State Government’s account upon discovering the transfers.

The Rivers State Government, however, clarified that the fund was a Christmas bonus which was paid to all civil and public office holders in the state, without discrimination.

Background

Before now, a political crisis in Rivers, triggered by the feud between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike resulted in the declaration of emergency rule in the state by president Tinubu in March 2025.

Mr Fubara, who was suspended by Mr Tinubu for six months alongside all elected officials in the state, only returned to office in September of that year after the president declared an end to the emergency rule.

This was after President Tinubu brokered a second peace deal in June between Messrs Fubara and Wike alongside their supporters.