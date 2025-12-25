Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday visited the scene of a major fire outbreak at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, where seven people were hospitalised with burn injuries.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, reportedly originated from the fourth floor of the building before spreading to several other floors and nearby structures.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) stated that the inferno affected adjoining buildings, including the seven-storey Radio Nigeria building, Oluwole Plaza, a mosque, and other surrounding structures.

Emergency responders from LASEMA, the Federal Fire Service and other agencies battled the blaze for more than 10 hours, with flames persisting into Christmas morning.

In a post on X on Thursday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said he visited the Balogun area for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage.

“I am deeply saddened by the fire incident that occurred yesterday at the Great Nigeria House. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” the governor wrote.

“I went to Balogun today for an on-the-spot assessment to better understand the situation. No written report can truly reflect the pain or the full extent of this loss.”

The governor also commended firefighters and emergency responders for their efforts in containing the inferno.

“I want to thank our firefighters, emergency responders, and all the agencies that worked tirelessly through the night to bring the fire under control. Their courage and dedication saved lives and prevented the damage from spreading further,” he said.

Providing an update earlier on Thursday, LASEMA spokesperson Nosa Okunbor said the fire had been contained, though dampening-down operations were ongoing to prevent a re-ignition.

He said seven adult males sustained varying degrees of burn injuries and were treated by the agency’s paramedics before being taken to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.

Mr Okunbor added that five other individuals suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene.

“The adjoining buildings in proximity to the high-rise have largely been salvaged, and coordinated efforts continue to ensure the inferno is completely extinguished,” he said.

He also confirmed that the fire at the Radio Nigeria building opposite the Great Nigeria Insurance House had been successfully extinguished.

The incident has renewed public concerns over the recurrence of fire outbreaks in densely populated parts of Lagos, particularly during festive periods.