Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has spoken with rare bluntness on one of African football’s biggest policy shifts, criticising the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for moving the Africa Cup of Nations from its traditional two-year rhythm to a four-year cycle.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Atalanta winger made it clear that while players and fans must live with the decision, it represents a cultural loss for the continent.

“The decision is being made, we can’t really change it,” Lookman said. “I mean it is a shame for Africans not being able to get the tournament every two years like we have been used to, it is a disappointment.”

For decades, AFCON’s biennial cadence has been a defining feature of African football, a constant return point for identity, rivalry and pride. CAF’s shift to a four-year cycle, designed to ease calendar congestion and align more closely with global competitions, has divided opinion across the continent. For Lookman, however, the emotional cost outweighs the logistical arguments.

A one-off AFCON will still be held in 2028, after which the competition will fully transition to a four-year cycle.

“The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be held every four years from 2028,” CAF President Patrice Motsepe told reporters in Rabat just before the commencement of the tournament in Morocco

Mr Motsepe said the decision was driven by the need to align African football more closely with the global calendar and reduce long-standing tensions with European clubs over player availability.

“We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” he said. “I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised.”

Focus sharp, momentum strong

Despite this disappointment off the pitch, Lookman was quick to underline Nigeria’s momentum on it. The Super Eagles have been one of the standout sides of the tournament in Morocco, cruising through the group stage with a perfect record.

“It’s been good; three wins from three games, nine points, it is positive for us,” the 28-year-old told Ademola Victor TV. “We are going in the right direction and we want to continue this way.”

Nigeria’s flawless group run has restored belief after recent turbulence, including missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under Eric Chelle, the team has rediscovered balance, confidence and attacking fluency qualities Lookman believes must now be sustained.

No Fear, No Favourites

With a Round of 16 berth secured, attention has already turned to potential heavyweight clashes. But Lookman insists Nigeria are not interested in avoiding anyone — whether traditional rivals or reigning champions.

“No team we want to avoid. I have respect for everybody,” he said. “If you want to win a tournament you need to play the best.

“We want to continue to win the games, face everybody in this competition because to win a tournament you have to play the best, so we are looking forward to the teams to come ahead.”

It is a mentality shaped by ambition rather than caution, one befitting a side chasing a fourth continental crown.

Leading by Performance

On the pitch, Lookman has backed up his words. The former Everton man, now thriving with Atalanta, has been central to Nigeria’s attacking output, registering two goals and two assists during the group phase.

His form has not only driven results but set the tone for a Super Eagles side eager to write a new chapter after recent disappointments. With Nigeria pushing for a fourth AFCON title, and redemption after World Cup heartbreak, Lookman’s voice carries weight both as a performer and a spokesperson for African football’s soul.

As the knockout rounds loom, one thing is clear: while the AFCON calendar may change, the hunger, pride and expectation that define the tournament remain very much alive.