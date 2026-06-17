The government of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after failing to meet key performance targets set by President Teodoro Mbasogo Obiang.

The BBC reports that Vice President Teodoro Obiang announced that Prime Minister Manuel Nsua had submitted the entire cabinet’s resignation after the administration reportedly achieved less than 10 per cent of its objectives.

Mr Obiang did not disclose the specific targets it failed to achieve, but officials highlighted shortcomings in economic diversification, agriculture, development projects, and governance as key reasons for the cabinet’s resignation.

He added that the move was in line with the principle that public officials must be held accountable for results.

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The outgoing administration was appointed in 2024 as part of efforts to improve governance and accelerate economic reforms.

In a statement posted on X, the vice president said the level of implementation of government programmes fell far short of expectations and commitments.

“The degree of execution achieved is clearly insufficient in relation to the expectations and commitments undertaken,” he wrote.

The ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) also posted on Facebook, saying President Obiang was dissatisfied with the outgoing government’s performance, citing corruption, misuse of state resources for personal interests and delays in the execution of development projects.

The ruling party further said the president was concerned about the government’s failure to diversify the country’s economy, particularly through the agricultural sector.

Authorities believe increased agricultural production could reduce dependence on imported goods and strengthen domestic economic growth.

A new government is expected to be appointed in the coming days.

Equatorial Guinea’s economy remains heavily dependent on the oil and gas sector, which accounts for the bulk of government revenue and export earnings. However, declining oil production and weaker demand in recent years have contributed to economic challenges despite the country’s significant natural resource wealth.

Poverty remains widespread among much of the country’s estimated 1.8 million population, according to publicly available data.

Eighty-four-year-old President Obiang is the world’s longest-serving head of state. He came to power in August 1979 after overthrowing his uncle, Francisco Nguema, in a military coup. Since then, he has maintained a firm grip on power and has frequently appointed family members and close allies to senior government positions.

His son, Vice President Obiang Mangue, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the government and a potential successor.