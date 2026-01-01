Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital following treatment for injuries sustained in a fatal road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two of his close associates.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Joshua was discharged late in the afternoon after doctors certified him clinically fit to continue his recovery from home.

In a joint statement, the two state governments again commiserated with the families of the victims, identified as Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami, who died in the crash on 29 December 2025.

“The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men – Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami – who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025,” the statement said.

It added that prayers were being offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

According to the statement, Mr Joshua left the hospital “though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends,” but was deemed medically fit to recuperate at home.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects to the deceased as arrangements were made for the repatriation of their remains later in the evening.

The statement noted that Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation for the public’s concern and the widespread show of sympathy that followed the incident.

The governors also acknowledged the role played by President Bola Tinubu, thanking him for what they described as fatherly support throughout the period.

“They also appreciate Mr President. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for all fatherly support he gave through out the process,” the statement said.

The Lagos and Ogun governments further commended the medical team at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, where Mr Joshua and other injured victims were treated, praising the quality of care and professionalism displayed.

“We also want to appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries. The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable,” the statement added.

Fatal crash

The accident, which occurred near the Sinoma area close to Sagamu in Ogun State, involved a Lexus Jeep conveying Mr Joshua and a stationary commercial truck.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said five adult males were involved, with two fatalities recorded, one person injured and two others escaping unhurt.

FRSC officials attributed the crash to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, factors they described as among the leading causes of fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.

Mr Joshua, a Nigerian-born British boxer and former unified heavyweight world champion, has received an outpouring of support from across Nigeria and beyond since news of the crash broke.

President Tinubu had earlier spoken with the boxer and his mother by telephone, offering condolences and assurances of support, while Governor Abiodun visited him in hospital.

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway remains one of Nigeria’s busiest highway and has continued to witness frequent crashes, particularly during festive periods, despite repeated warnings from road safety authorities on speeding and reckless driving.