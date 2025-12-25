Former Super Eagles captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh has responded forcefully to the wave of criticism that followed his television analysis during Nigeria’s opening match at AFCON 2025, insisting his comments were rooted in honesty, not hostility.

Nigeria’s 2–1 victory over Tanzania should have been remembered primarily for the grit of the Super Eagles and the match-winning brilliance of Ademola Lookman. Instead, much of the post-match discourse drifted online, where Oliseh’s blunt on-air assessment became the centre of a heated debate.

Fans on social media accused the former midfield general of being overly critical, particularly of star striker Victor Osimhen, despite Nigeria securing all three points. The backlash was swift and intense, prompting Oliseh to issue a strongly worded response on X to clarify his position and defend his integrity.

In his statement on X, Oliseh rejected claims that his analysis was driven by bias or ill will toward the national team:

“Official Statement

“I am deeply saddened by the recent suggestions on social media that my analysis of the Super Eagles’ performance against Tanzania stems from a lack of support for the team.

“For nearly 40 years, I have dedicated my life and career to the progress of Nigerian football. While my professional duty requires impartiality and objective critique, my heart remains firmly with the players and Coach Eric Chelle. Constructive honesty is not a sign of dislike; it is a tool for improvement born out of a desire to see our nation succeed.”

The irony, Oliseh noted, is not lost on him. Only recently, he had been accused in other quarters of being too supportive of the coaching crew; now, he finds himself charged with the opposite.

“Just recently, I was accused of being ‘too supportive’ of the coaching staff. To now be accused of the opposite suggests a misunderstanding of my role as an analyst. My loyalty to the Green and White is unwavering and requires no defence.

“Let us move past these distractions and unite in our support for the players.

God bless Nigeria.”

Oliseh’s words carry the weight of history. As a former Super Eagles captain, AFCON winner, and ex-national team coach, his relationship with Nigerian football spans decades of triumphs, disappointments, and rebuilding phases.

His reputation has long been tied to candour, sometimes uncomfortable, often uncompromising, but always shaped by a belief that Nigeria’s standards must never slip.

As Nigeria return to action later this weekend, attention shifts back where it belongs, onto the field, the tactics of Eric Chelle, and the Super Eagles’ pursuit of continental glory. For Oliseh, the message is clear: honesty is not betrayal, and silence has never built champions.